Carol Berz Seeks New Term In City Council District 6

City Councilwoman Carol Berz announced Wednesday her candidacy for re-election to the Chattanooga City Council, representing District 6.

Her campaign said, "Councilwoman Berz, an established community leader and small business owner, is committed to ensuring that everyone who lives in the district can thrive and is committed to the legislative work that helps make that happen."

“Representing the people of District 6 is a privilege. My goal is to ensure that everyone in the district - no matter where they live - can lead her or his best life,” Councilwoman Berz said. “We’ve achieved so much, and the work isn’t done. Together, we will ensure that everyone is proud to live, work, and play in District 6.

“My priorities are simple: good jobs, safe neighborhoods, smart development, and responsive government. And we have to approach these issues in a way that serves everyone, not just certain neighborhoods. That’s how we make District 6 flourish.”

She added, “Every Chattanoogan deserves a great quality of life, and economic opportunity is a big piece of that.”

The campaign said, "Since day 1 in office, Carol Berz has served with integrity and taken action to create a more responsive, transparent local government. She was an integral part in the 2023 opening of the city of Chattanooga Midtown campus, making city services more accessible for all of Chattanooga. She also played a significant role in the creation and continued operations of the Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center, located in District 6.

"As Finance and Budget Chairwoman, she was instrumental in the creation of an online “open checkbook” for the City of Chattanooga so that all residents can see how their tax dollars are spent.

"Under her leadership, a diversity of economic development has grown to include healthcare, automotive, grocery, incubators, general office services and travel. Berz has aided in the development and success of several important initiatives, from zoning protection to infrastructure development, to the establishment of Midtown Connect, which is a public-private partnership geared toward economic development and quality of life for the entire community."

Councilwoman Berz said, “I’m proud of the work we’ve done together. It exemplifies the momentum that District 6 has right now. I look forward to continuing this work.”

The Chattanooga City Council Election is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

Chattanooga residents can check their City Council district at: https://pwgis.chattanooga.gov/portal/apps/ webappviewer/index.html?id=2b066c4f02a14f288f0134a02eeca91e