City Reallocates $2 Million Of Unspent Bond Funds To Advance Key Road Projects

  • Thursday, October 31, 2024
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced today that the City of Chattanooga has identified $2 million in unspent bond proceeds and is investing the funds in road projects. 

The funds will be used on the following projects: 

• Paving Oak Street from Glenwood Drive to Shallowford Road;
• Paving Shallowford Road from McCallie Ave to North Crest Road;
• Paving Wilcox Blvd from Greenwood Ave to Shallowford Road;
• Paving N Concord Road/Hamilton Place Blvd from Igou Gap Road to the current TDOT project;
• Paving Hickory Valley Road from Discovery Drive to Highway 58; and
• Frazier Ave repaving, lane painting, curb changes, pedestrian area dividers.

“When I ran for mayor I talked about bringing my experience in business to City Hall to re-think the way things are done, find value for taxpayers, and fix roads,” said Mayor Kelly.
“These are dollars that city government borrowed years ago to do public infrastructure projects, and the funds have been overlooked and sitting unused. Our Public Works team will now be able to put them to work to make significant upgrades to city roads, and do it soon.” 

Chattanooga issued the general obligation bonds these funds are from in 2013 and 2019 for road projects. This $2 million had gone unused.
