Latest Headlines

County Commission Agrees Mackey Should Be Reimbursed For Satellite Office With No Electricity

  • Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Commissioner Warren Mackey
Commissioner Warren Mackey

The County Commission on Wednesday expanded the definition of a commissioner having a satellite office after county finance declined to cover the office lease payments for Commissioner Warren Mackey for the past four months.

Finance Director Lee Brouner said he had declined the payments after learning that the electricity was off to the leased space on Highway 58. He said the commission definition for an office was a location available for meetings with constituents.

Commissioner Mackey said he had been using the office for 12 years to meet with constituents and store the "vast amount" of records he had accumulated in 18 years on the commission and serving on national boards. However, he said during COVID he was not able to meet with constituents there.

He said he finally had the electricity cut off, hoping the owner would not increase the lease amount.

Mr. Brouner, responding to a barrage of questions from commissioners on how an investigation of the Mackey office had begun, said he was contacted by the state Comptroller on April 17 about that office. He said he would release the payments to Commissioner Mackey if the commission directed him to, which it did by amending the resolution.

Mr. Brouner said he had "no idea" how the state Comptroller had begun probing the Mackey office.

He said he had advised County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole of the call from the Comptroller and of his decision not to pay for the four months.

Jenneth Randall, a previous county auditor, said about three years ago the county auditor office forwarded to the Comptroller information about a check. She said it was made out to an organization and endorsed by Commissioner Mackey.

Chris McCollough, the current auditor, said the organization had no knowledge of the check.

Auditors said there were also questions about two chairs that were supplied for the Mackey office. Commissioner Mackey said the chairs were apparently deemed "too good for my constituents."

Ms. Randall said the state Comptroller afterward asked for information on spending by various County Commission members and that was supplied.

Commissioner Greg Beck said he wanted to know "who's behind all of this? How did it get to the Comptroller?"

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "This has me deeply bothered by the process. Why is the state Comptroller with all it has to do focusing on this? It doesn't smell right. "

Commissioner Steve Highlander said his daughter has moved in with him, and he is having trouble locating his commission records. He said, "I thought about setting up a satellite office, but not if I have to go down this rabbit hole."

He made the motion to expand the satellite office definition to include holding records, and it was seconded by Commissioner Beck.

Only Joe Graham voted against the resolution.

He said, "Lee Brouner does not have the authority to say yes or no to a Comptroller investigation." But he said the finance director was responsible for following the exact directives from the commission on spending for commissioners.

Commissioner Graham said, "Our staff has done nothing wrong. I would trust Lee Brouner with my billfold. I would trust Lee Brouner with my wife."

Commissioner Mackey said, "I wouldn't do anything that's going to impugn my name or my reputation."

Latest Headlines
Motorcyclist Killed Tuesday Evening On Bates Road
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
County Commission Agrees Mackey Should Be Reimbursed For Satellite Office With No Electricity
County Commission Agrees Mackey Should Be Reimbursed For Satellite Office With No Electricity
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
Lookouts Lose In 10th Inning Walk-Off To The Biscuits
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Mathurin Leads Unbeaten McCallie Soccer Past Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Breaking News
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
  • 5/1/2024

Missy Crutchfield said she has begun a "listening tour" throughout Senate District 10 over the summer as she seeks to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield. Ms. Crutchfield ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, SCOTT TERRILL 4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
  • 4/30/2024

Two friends who drowned in the waters near Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening have been identified. They were Greffania Merilus, 23, of Cohutta, Ga., and Gullson Elve, ... more

Breaking News
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
  • 4/30/2024
City Has Budget With No Tax Increase; Focuses On Employee Pay Increases
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee AG Fighting Federal Effort "To Let Boys Into Girls’ Locker Rooms"
  • 4/30/2024
Speech And Hearing Center To Merge With Signal Centers
  • 4/30/2024
UAW, Chattanooga Volkswagen Pledge Cooperation
  • 4/30/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
  • 4/29/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Lookouts Lose In 10th Inning Walk-Off To The Biscuits
  • 5/1/2024
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
  • 5/1/2024
Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
  • 4/30/2024
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • 4/29/2024
Randy Smith: Candace Parker - A Lasting Legacy
  • 4/30/2024
Happenings
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 4/30/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
  • 5/1/2024
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Spirits In The Wild 21+ Event
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Spirits In The Wild 21+ Event
  • 5/1/2024
Did You Know? Tribe
Did You Know? Tribe
  • 5/1/2024
Entertainment
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
  • 5/1/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income For 1st Quarter
  • 4/30/2024
$163 Million In Funding Will Further Expand Broadband
  • 4/30/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
  • 5/1/2024
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
  • 4/30/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
  • 4/29/2024
Memories
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Outdoors
Kentucky Man Sentenced To 8 Years After Death Of Child On Norris Lake Last Summer
  • 4/30/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Of Collegedale/Ooltewah Meets May 13
  • 4/30/2024
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Travel
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Church
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Obituaries
Jean Clark Phillips
Jean Clark Phillips
  • 5/1/2024
Vernon “Judd” Judge
Vernon “Judd” Judge
  • 5/1/2024
Tammy Lou Morgan Herrell
Tammy Lou Morgan Herrell
  • 5/1/2024