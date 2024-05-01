County Commission Agrees Mackey Should Be Reimbursed For Satellite Office With No Electricity

The County Commission on Wednesday expanded the definition of a commissioner having a satellite office after county finance declined to cover the office lease payments for Commissioner Warren Mackey for the past four months.

Finance Director Lee Brouner said he had declined the payments after learning that the electricity was off to the leased space on Highway 58. He said the commission definition for an office was a location available for meetings with constituents.

Commissioner Mackey said he had been using the office for 12 years to meet with constituents and store the "vast amount" of records he had accumulated in 18 years on the commission and serving on national boards. However, he said during COVID he was not able to meet with constituents there.

He said he finally had the electricity cut off, hoping the owner would not increase the lease amount.

Mr. Brouner, responding to a barrage of questions from commissioners on how an investigation of the Mackey office had begun, said he was contacted by the state Comptroller on April 17 about that office. He said he would release the payments to Commissioner Mackey if the commission directed him to, which it did by amending the resolution.

Mr. Brouner said he had "no idea" how the state Comptroller had begun probing the Mackey office.

He said he had advised County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole of the call from the Comptroller and of his decision not to pay for the four months.

Jenneth Randall, a previous county auditor, said about three years ago the county auditor office forwarded to the Comptroller information about a check. She said it was made out to an organization and endorsed by Commissioner Mackey.

Chris McCollough, the current auditor, said the organization had no knowledge of the check.

Auditors said there were also questions about two chairs that were supplied for the Mackey office. Commissioner Mackey said the chairs were apparently deemed "too good for my constituents."

Ms. Randall said the state Comptroller afterward asked for information on spending by various County Commission members and that was supplied.

Commissioner Greg Beck said he wanted to know "who's behind all of this? How did it get to the Comptroller?"

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "This has me deeply bothered by the process. Why is the state Comptroller with all it has to do focusing on this? It doesn't smell right. "

Commissioner Steve Highlander said his daughter has moved in with him, and he is having trouble locating his commission records. He said, "I thought about setting up a satellite office, but not if I have to go down this rabbit hole."

He made the motion to expand the satellite office definition to include holding records, and it was seconded by Commissioner Beck.

Only Joe Graham voted against the resolution.

He said, "Lee Brouner does not have the authority to say yes or no to a Comptroller investigation." But he said the finance director was responsible for following the exact directives from the commission on spending for commissioners.

Commissioner Graham said, "Our staff has done nothing wrong. I would trust Lee Brouner with my billfold. I would trust Lee Brouner with my wife."

Commissioner Mackey said, "I wouldn't do anything that's going to impugn my name or my reputation."