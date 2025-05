Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADEYEYE,JOHN

3541 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



AGUILAR,KARINA

318 WOODROW AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBAKER,DELJARA SAUNJAE4549 ALABAMA AVE Chattanooga, 37409Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL LITTERINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABARTOLOMEI COTTO,CHRISTIAN LEM1920 CHESTNUT STREET APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBECK,JUNIOR LEE2371 HIGHWAY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEBENTON,ROY DWRIGHT13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:BROCK,MICHAEL RONNELL344 FRAWLY RD EAST RIDGE, 37321Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBROOKS,MICHAEL ALLEN8700 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYBROWN,WILLIAM KEITH3059 SALEM RD CITY MINERAL BLUFF, 30559Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCOLEMAN,CHRISTOPHER LEE7749 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:INDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDANIEL,MICHAEL TRAVIS949 SIGNAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)DEBTER,WESLEY MILES405 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTELLIOTT,KAYLA RENEE341 LAUREL BLUFF RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chatt Housing AuthCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFALLINS,CARLO DENNELL1812 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAULK,COLTON DOUGLAS219 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FLEMING,KARL ESHAWNHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635207Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFLEMING,KARL ESHAWNHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635207Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARFREEMAN,LOIS DENISE5222 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OGOMEZ,ELKIN D833 TOWNFARM RD WARREN, 01083Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (MARION CO)GOMEZ,ELKIN D833 TOWN FARM ROAD WARREN, 01083Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)GRAYS,BILLY RAY1704 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (ATGREEN,STACY MICHELLE1476 PEIRCE HILL RD DAYTON, 37373Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:ASSAULTSHOPLIFTINGSHOPLIFTINGHAKEEM,JAMEEL MOHAMMED11403 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRAG RACINGRECKLESS DRIVINGHENEGAR,DAVID JACOB214 WAWONA DRIVE WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:BURGLARYHENEGAR,DAVID JACOB214 WAWONA DRIVE WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHOGAN,MATTHEW CHASE2003 BICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHYTER,COURTNEY CORTEZ1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON,JACORY MARTAE4781 BONNIEOAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJOHNSON,KADARIUS DESHUN2309 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS,BLAKE MICHAEL33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTLIVELY,JOSHUA LEE155 GARNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115025Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIVELY,JOSHUA LEE155 GARNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115025Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARRESTMCCAGHREN,ROBERT GARY1302 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MCDANIEL,LATONYA UNIQUE2119 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT UNDER $1,000MCDANIEL,LATONYA UNIQUE2119 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMCIVOR,MARIE SHAELYNN244 CARMEN LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPARKER,CODY BLAKE1903 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE***MUST APPESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION***MUST APPEAR***FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR***DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATEL,HARSH Y963 APTB BRYNWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA,, 37415Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPETERSON,LARA KATE129 E LEGION CIR PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ROSALES LOL,BRALLAN ALEXIS2611 E 38TH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESAWYERS,FELITA JOY4518 HIXSON PIKE APT J1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHERRER,SHANEICE LATREICE915 SOUTH CENTAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTSHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:61 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHRADER,CHRISTY LEE19 JONES TRAIL TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:BURGLARYSHOPLIFTINGSILER,SHEREE DEVORAH3714 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)STUDDARD,DAMEON EDDIE1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:STUDIMIRE,TANEKA NICOLE1913 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTTRICE,GREGORY ALAN45 REID HOLLOW LN JACKSON, 38305Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:RECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS DRIVINGASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERTROGDON,JOSEPH LAWRENCE1804 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chatt Housing AuthCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWESTFIELD,BRANDON T404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWHITE,LYNDA RENEE408 LAYNE CIR PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADEYEYE, JOHN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) AGUILAR, KARINA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/30/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROOKS, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/16/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FALLINS, CARLO DENNELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/05/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOMEZ, ELKIN D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/18/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MARION CO) GRAYS, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (AT HENEGAR, DAVID JACOB

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/20/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCIVOR, MARIE SHAELYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARKER, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/04/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE***MUST APPE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION***MUST APPEAR***

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR***

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PETERSON, LARA KATE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/30/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSALES LOL, BRALLAN ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SAWYERS, FELITA JOY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/20/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/14/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

SHOPLIFTING SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TRICE, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER WATSON, IYSIS RENA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITE, LYNDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)