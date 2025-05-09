Latest Headlines

  • Friday, May 9, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON,DEMARIO DONTE
540 CENTRAL AVENUE NW APT 12 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN,DELTRIA RAMONDA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

BURNS HITCHCOCK,LEONTAY TERREL
905 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:

CASTLEBERRY,CRYSTAL ELAINE
4182 WOODLAND DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CASTLEBERRY,CRYSTAL ELAINE
4182 WOODLAND DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS

COOLEY,RICHARD JAMES
945 PLEASANT GROVE ROAD JASPER, 373747040
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

CRISP,COCHISE A
364 HERITAGE HILL N.E CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT

DAVIDSON,JORDAN RASCHAD
10422 RATHER ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37391
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOUGLAS,KEUNDRA KYSHAYE
3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE

DOUGLAS,KEUNDRA KYSHAYE
3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

ELKINS,CHLOE LEANNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FULLER,JASMINE KOQUICE
2407 NORTH CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOODEN,AMERAY D
2617 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO
3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO
3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

HENRY,RICHARD MALCOLM
1636 COLORADO ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

HOLDER,CHRISTOPHER CAMPBEL
1116 BLACKBURN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING

HUCKABEE,JOSHUA JONALLEN
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

JOHNSON,MICHAEL DEWAYNE
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

LAYCOX,MARK ELLERY
825 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAYMON,MARVIN KEITH
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LAYMON,MARVIN KEITH
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

LITTLE,DERRICK JAMES
6418 ATLANTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

RAY,STEVEN ERIC
2407 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ROBINSON,TYLER LEE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHOPLIFTING

TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE
1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WILSON,HUNTER
5027 PARKERSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WRIGHT,DAVID THOMAS
8613 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WRIGHT,DAVID THOMAS
8613 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST

