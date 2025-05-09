Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON,DEMARIO DONTE

540 CENTRAL AVENUE NW APT 12 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN,DELTRIA RAMONDA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



BURNS HITCHCOCK,LEONTAY TERREL

905 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:



CASTLEBERRY,CRYSTAL ELAINE

4182 WOODLAND DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CASTLEBERRY,CRYSTAL ELAINE

4182 WOODLAND DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS



COOLEY,RICHARD JAMES

945 PLEASANT GROVE ROAD JASPER, 373747040

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



CRISP,COCHISE A

364 HERITAGE HILL N.E CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT



DAVIDSON,JORDAN RASCHAD

10422 RATHER ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37391

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOUGLAS,KEUNDRA KYSHAYE

3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD ABUSE



DOUGLAS,KEUNDRA KYSHAYE

3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



ELKINS,CHLOE LEANNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FULLER,JASMINE KOQUICE

2407 NORTH CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GOODEN,AMERAY D

2617 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO

3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO

3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



HENRY,RICHARD MALCOLM

1636 COLORADO ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



HOLDER,CHRISTOPHER CAMPBEL

1116 BLACKBURN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

STALKING



HUCKABEE,JOSHUA JONALLEN

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



JOHNSON,MICHAEL DEWAYNE

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY



LAYCOX,MARK ELLERY

825 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LAYMON,MARVIN KEITH

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LAYMON,MARVIN KEITH

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



LITTLE,DERRICK JAMES

6418 ATLANTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL

1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL

1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



RAY,STEVEN ERIC

2407 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



ROBINSON,TYLER LEE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SHOPLIFTING



TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE

1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WILSON,HUNTER

5027 PARKERSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



WRIGHT,DAVID THOMAS

8613 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



WRIGHT,DAVID THOMAS

8613 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

