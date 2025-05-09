Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, DEMARIO DONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIDSON, JORDAN RASCHAD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA KYSHAYE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ELKINS, CHLOE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FULLER, JASMINE KOQUICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOODEN, AMERAY D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARRELL, MARKO DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENRY, RICHARD MALCOLM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/02/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOLDER, CHRISTOPHER CAMPBEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUCKABEE, JOSHUA JONALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
|
|LAYCOX, MARK ELLERY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LITTLE, DERRICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, STEVEN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|