Teen Shot During Robbery On Swan Road; Faces Charges

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to a robbery in the 4800 block of Swan Road on Thursday.





At 5:15 p.m., CPD responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of Swan Road. When the officers arrived they found the 17-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation shows the robbery victim, a 30-year-old man, met an unknown person to purchase two items.During the purchase, a suspect put a gun to the victim's face and made a demand. The victim quickly exited his vehicle. A second suspect, the 17-year-old male, then got into the driver seat. During the incident, the robbery victim and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire. The 17-year-old was struck during the gunfire.



