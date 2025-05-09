Dr. Phil Cook To Serve As Next President Of Lee University

The Lee University Board of Directors announces the appointment of Dr. Phil Cook as the school’s next president, effective July 1. Dr. Cook will succeed veteran president Dr. Paul Conn, who will complete a one-year term as president and return to his role as chancellor.

“It’s my pleasure to name Dr. Cook as the 18th person to lead Lee University,” said Board Chair Wade Lombard. “The entire board shares my excitement and optimism that President Elect Cook will add an exciting and fruitful chapter to the history of Lee University.”

Dr. Cook brings over 30 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as president and CEO of the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals since 2021. From 1997 to 2021, he held several senior roles at Lee University, including vice president for Enrollment.

He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, a Master of Divinity from the Church of God School of Theology, and a Bachelor of Science in business from Lee. An ordained bishop in the Church of God, Phil is married to Tonya Cook, and they have three adult children.

Dr. Cook responded to the appointment, "I am deeply honored and humbled to return to Lee University as president. Tonya and I are grateful to the Board of Directors for entrusting us with this opportunity to serve. We look forward to returning to our alma mater to support our students, faculty, staff, alumni, church, and community. We thank the Lord for His guidance throughout this journey and are eager to get to work.”

The search for the new university president began last fall with the formation of the Presidential Search Committee and the engagement of FaithSearch Partners of Dallas to lead a national search. From an initial pool of 79 applicants, FaithSearch conducted a rigorous review that narrowed the field to 12 semifinalists. These candidates were then presented to the Search Committee, which selected four finalists to engage with various university stakeholders, including faculty, cabinet members, alumni, and the search committee itself. Following these campus interactions, the Search Committee submitted its recommendation to the Board of Directors, who finalized the appointment this week.

“Dr. Cook emerged from a field of exceptionally strong candidates,” Mr. Lombard added. “While that made the selection process more challenging and competitive, it also makes us more confident that Dr. Cook is the right leader to take us toward Lee’s exciting future."