Governor Lee Names Official In His Administration As Judge In Hamilton County

Governor Bill Lee has named an official in his administration as Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County (11th Judicial District).

He said, “I am proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Peck and value the significant experience she will bring to Tennessee’s 11th Judicial District. Jennifer has faithfully served Tennesseans during her tenure at the Department of Commerce and Insurance, and I am confident she will continue to serve with integrity.”

Ms. Peck currently serves as the chief of staff and chief operating officer at Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance.

She earned her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and juris doctor at Regent University School of Law.

Ms. Peck’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Dumitru, and is effective immediately.

Prior to joining the Commerce Department, she owned and managed Peck Legal Group, a law firm that specialized in domestic relations litigation and mediation.