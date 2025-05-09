Homeless Woman Charged In Attack To The Head On Another Woman With Golf Club

A homeless woman has been arrested after another woman said she struck her in the head at least five times with a golf club.

Delesia Aileen Vines, 60, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Saturday at 620 W. 14th Street Court.

A woman called police about the incident and officers found her at the location. She said she had been struck multiple times by "Sister." Police were able to determine that Sister is Ms. Vines.

The woman said she had gone to the house to retrieve a sentimental shot glass. She found Ms. Vines already there. They got into a verbal altercation, then she said Ms. Vines picked up the golf club and began striking her.

Police said there were severe lacerations to the front and back of the victim's head. Her skull was visible due to a large amount of skin missing.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She said she suffers from seizures.