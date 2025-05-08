April Furth To Head Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that April Furth has been appointed as the new Administrator for the Parks & Outdoors Department. She will begin work on June 13.

Ms. Furth joins the Kelly administration from Vancouver, Washington where she served as the Director of Community Development for Clark County, Washington. Previously, she gained experience in operational management and customer service in the retail industry.

“Our Parks & Outdoors Department is one of the most innovative in the country and is aligned under a new identity as the first and only National Park City in the U.S.,” said Mayor Kelly.

“April Furth will lead the department under our vision of being a city in a park. I’m looking forward to working together to expand our amazing parks and highlight our natural resources in Chattanooga.”

Ms. Furth said, “I am so excited to join the team at the city of Chattanooga and lead the Parks & Outdoors Department. I am passionate about the importance of parks in all aspects of our lives, and I am honored to have the opportunity to execute the vision of Chattanooga as a National Park City. I look forward to joining the team and working with Mayor Kelly to continue making Chattanooga a great place to get outside."