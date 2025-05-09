Trenton Man, 70, Gets 12 Years To Serve For Dealing In Meth

A Trenton man was convicted of drug-related offenses by a Dade County jury following a trial before Judge Chris Arnt.

Conuard Thomas “Tommy” Hidgon, 70, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Higdon was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison, followed by 18 years on probation and a $200,000 fine.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force were conducting a drug-related investigation at a residence on Spring Lake Drive when Higdon approached them in his pickup truck. Upon making eye contact with agent Ryan Matthews, Higdon registered a look of surprise, followed by his observed attempts to conceal a black magnetic box near the center console area of the truck, prosecutors said.

A consent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine which was located inside the box.

The case was investigated by Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force Commander Casey York. The case was presented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh, who was assisted by Administrative Assistant Tamara Clayton, Victim-Witness Services Director Amy Reed, and Chief Investigator Christy Smith.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said he has partnered with law enforcement to become tougher on methamphetamine traffickers circuit wide.

He said, “I grew up watching methamphetamine hollow out the heart of Appalachian towns. It has robbed families and wrecked futures. I’m sick of it. And alongside leaders like Commander York, I will fight this scourge with everything the law allows. We will not waver and we will not falter in our resolve to put drug dealers exactly where they belong - behind bars."