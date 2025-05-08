Red Bank Getting A Bicycle Boulevard; Commercial Development Planned At Tom Weathers Drive

A project that was started three years ago in Red Bank is now moving toward construction. The Red Bank Commission approved entering into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions for professional services associated with the creation of the Red Bank Bicycle Boulevard. It will be designed and built using a CMAQ, (Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement) grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. An amount of $613,536 came from TDOT and there is a required 20 percent match of $153,384 from the city. The total cost of the project will be $766,920. Barge will provide design, construction engineering and inspection services for an amount not to exceed $455,500.

Property near the intersection of Tom Weathers Drive and Highway 27 has been bought by Chattanooga Exteriors Development Holdings for a new commercial development. There is an unopened right-of-way known as “Old Morrison Springs Road” that bisects all four of the separate parcels that comprise the property where the future development will be built. Red Bank has been asked to abandon that city right-of-way, which is currently not being used by the public. The developer needs the abandonment in order to position buildings where the architects plan on putting them. Typically, when right of way is abandoned, that property is divided down the middle and is given to the adjacent property owners. In this case Chattanooga Exteriors owns the property on both sides and will then abandon all its right of way to create a single parcel. The utility easements will remain so they will be available for sewers and stormwater upgrades or if the developer ever needs it in the future. The property owner told the commissioners that extensive civil engineering will be done on the property and the developers will work with the city for the best solution to deal with stormwater there.

The development had been approved by the planning commission before being sent to the city commissioners for a public hearing where no person spoke for or against the project, which was unanimously approved.

The heavy rain on Saturday was to blame for the city having to cancel one of its biggest events of the year, the annual Red Bank Jubilee. It was disappointing for the city commissioners and Jubilee committee members that after almost a year of planning it was not held, but the city is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding on June 21 and hopes that celebration will be a substitute.

Vice Mayor Holley Berry noted that the problems caused by the heavy rain shows the importance of the city’s stormwater initiative. Red Bank has made improvements during the last year that helped, City Manager Martin Granum said on Saturday water came down the railroad tracks, then crossed Dayton Boulevard and other streets and filled the White Oak retention pond to capacity. But he said that Stringer’s Branch, running along Dayton Boulevard, basically handled the flow. He said that is a testament that the work done by the public works department to clear Stringer’s Branch of large items which obstructed the water flow has worked. He said some flooding occurred on private property and residents are encouraged to take the responsibility of clearing stormwater infrastructure on their property, which would help control flooding in their yards and houses.

Mr. Granum has been working on the city’s fiscal year 2026 budget with the commissioners and department heads. There are still refinements to be made before it is presented to the commissioners for the first time on May 20. The consensus of the commissioners was to approve a two percent cost of living adjustment for city employees. That will add $31,000 to the budget and will come from the fund balance. The department heads have been unsuccessful in cutting their budgets enough to cover the $31,000 COLA increase, but before the first reading of the budget they will be asked to try again.

During budget discussions, one of the biggest regrets about reducing spending this year is that the city had hoped to hire a stormwater supervisor. To fund that position plus benefits, the cost would be $81,000. “Sadly, we are unable to do that this year,” said Mayor Stefanie Dalton. In other budget conversation, Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey asked why the cost doubled in the budget this year for the program that gives a number of Red Bank residents free Chattanooga Library cards. That cost is now up to $10,000. Leslie Johnson, director of community development, answered that was to keep the program going and maybe add a few more people. She told the commissioners that she would review the cards that were given away last year to see if and how much they had been used. And she can find if a child in the family is school age and attends a Hamilton County school, which would qualify the family to use the Chattanooga Library for free, so that card could be given to another family.

A new ordinance that was passed establishes a comprehensive framework for setting assessments, fees, fines, charges, penalties and rates for the city. With the new ordinance, there will be a set procedure to establish and modify the fees and fines for every department, and they all can now be found in one comprehensive table.

The city has chosen Layla Swaggerty from Red Bank High School to be the recipient of this year’s Citizenship scholarship award. That program recognizes a local graduating student for outstanding citizenship. During her senior year, Ms. Swaggerty has worked at an assisted living complex, showed strong academic performance and been in the school’s marching band. She will receive $500 from the city in recognition of her accomplishments.