CARTA, HES Ask County To Step Up Funding Help; Needs Rise For Volunteer Fire Departments

The Humane Educational Society filled the County Commission chambers on Wednesday for a budget request of a $1.6 million increase.

CARTA, too, was in need of aid on several budget items after being totally left out of last year's county budget.

Tai Federico, who came out of retirement to serve as the unpaid executive director for HES, said the agency's budget is at $3,755,000, but the commission allotment is only $843,000. He asked that be increased to $1.9 million.

He said HES would take on the task of raising an additional $1.6 million - "more than we have ever raised before."

CARTA's Charles Frazier said the agency has been able to save the county schools almost $200,000 by eliminating duplication of bus service.

He is proposing $150,000 for a new pilot program for getting students to the new Gateway School and $150,000 for transporting upwards of 200 students to an eight-week program at Reflection Riding.

Another proposal is to bring the Care-a-Van program for the disabled to the unincorporated county.

Mr. Frazier said the agency is looking to expand the CARTA Go on demand service to serve the county Drug Court.

He also asked for county subsidies for Care-a-Van so its fares do not have to be raised.

CARTA is seeking $230,000 for a local match to replace paratransit vehicles and $390,000 local match to replace 14 of large fixed route buses.

Also, volunteer fire department chiefs told the County Commission their costs are escalating and it is getting much harder to find volunteers.

Chiefs said new fire engines cost $800,000 to $1 million, and there are expensive price tags for hose replacement and for personal protective equipment. Many of the chiefs said they are experiencing explosive growth in their districts.

Chief Marcus Fritts, who has been at the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department for 42 years, said, "The growth out there is ridiculous. I've got a pile of new subdivisions on my desk this high. Seven or eight are under construction now. One subdivision has 3,800 homes and they're out there working every day."

He said it is increasingly difficult to get volunteers and his department has had to add some paid personnel. He said, "You can't ask a volunteer to run all day and all night."

Chief Fritts said he and other current chiefs "are getting old. This was our life. But it's not their life. They come whenever they want."

He said some other locales are offering volunteers such perks as forgiveness on property taxes and interest-free loans.

Chief Fritts said his department has subscription fees of $70 per year, but "the ones who can afford to pay don't pay. The ones who can't afford to pay do pay."

He said, "People in $4 million or $5 million houses won't pay a penny, but I've got a lady living in a trailer eating cat food who doesn't miss a payment."

He said he recommended that the commission pass a resolution setting up a "facility tax" on property owners in a fire district. He said that is done in Memphis and it brings in $29 million a year.

Chief Fritts predicted the county will eventually go to a paid fire department, though he said it might take "10, 15 or 20 years."

He said, "If we don't get this straightened out, this thing is going to fail."