Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUADO,DAVID JUAN

3363 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ARNOLD,JAMICHEL ANTHONY

27 COLLINS PL CARTERSVILLE, 30121

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BALLARD,ROBERT LEWIS

610 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433853

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BELLO,SOFIA

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT N CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



BLACKWELL,MACKENZIE

9211 ROYAL SHADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BROWN,KYREE JAMAL

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT L101 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL

NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CARTER,DALEN J

936 MOUNTIAN CREEK RD APT L101 SIGNAL MOUNTIAN,

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



CEARSLEY,ERIC

7316 SHAMROCK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD

9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAMPTON,THEAREAST

2108 Wisdom St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



HETLAND,GABRIEL CHAD

510 SHELTON ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LANE,ANTHONY

727 E 11th St CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



MASSENGALE,KEVIN THOMAS

211 RICHARDSON DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE,STEVEN TODD

1600 CHAMBLISS AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MOTON,ANTHONY JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY



NASH,JAMES HABELT

516 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



NORMAN,MICHAEL JAMES

2116 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTI



POWELL,KAFFIE

1220 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



ROBLERO-GONZALEZ,ALBER DANIEL

4001 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RUSSELL,MYIA A

936 MOUNTIAN CREEK RD APT N134 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



RUTLEDGE,SANTONIO MAURICE

3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



TILLER,TERRENCE J

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VICENTE VELASQUEZ,FELICIANO

3133 BIMINI PL APT 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



WHITE,JOSHUA STEPHEN

5464 NORTH MOGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



YOUNG,BRAD ELLIOTT

1810 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



YOUNG,BRAD ELLIOTT

1810 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ,HUGO RICHORD

4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

