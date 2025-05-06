County Schools Announce 5 Principal Assignments

Brittany Randolph Bethanie Reynolds Melanie Commander Yolanda Williams Melissa Coffelt Previous Next

Hamilton County Schools announces new principal appointments for the 2025–2026 school year.

"The future of Hamilton County Schools is shaped by the people who lead in our buildings each day,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “These new principals hold a strong belief in high-quality instruction and a sense of purpose and heart for their communities. I’m confident they will lead with integrity, inspire excellence, and build school cultures that reflect the best of our district.”

Brown Middle School

Brittany Randolph has been named principal of Brown Middle School. Ms. Randolph’s experience includes a commitment to building school communities that center care, collaboration, and academic growth, as well as over 15 years of experience in education. She currently serves as assistant principal at Ooltewah High School, where she has led strategic work to increase student achievement in mathematics, refine intervention systems, and personalize student support structures.

Ms. Randolph has a track record of using data to inform decision-making and improve instructional practices. Under her leadership, Ooltewah High saw an increase in Algebra I proficiency and a TVAAS growth. She has implemented intentional feedback systems for staff, led RTI2B planning and execution, and designed professional learning experiences aligned to district goals.

Prior to her current role, Ms. Randolph served as assistant principal and instructional coach at Tyner Middle Academy. There, she played a role in professional development, literacy integration, and strategic scheduling. Her leadership helped the school consistently achieve Level 5 TVAAS scores while fostering a high staff retention rate through coaching, collaboration, and a focus on meaningful feedback.

She is a graduate of the Hamilton County Schools Aspiring Principal LEAD program and a Leadership Fellows alumna. Ms. Randolph holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership and a bachelor’s degree in secondary social sciences, both from UTC.

"I am honored and excited to join the Brown Middle School community as principal,” said Ms. Randolph. “Supporting teachers and building strong relationships with students and families is at the heart of who I am. I have deep respect for the dedication this team has shown in driving academic growth and reaching a Level 5 TVAAS status. I am committed to building on that success—elevating our students, empowering our teachers, and continuing to grow together as a school community."

Loftis Middle School

Bethanie Reynolds will assume the role of principal at Loftis Middle School. Ms. Reynolds is an experienced instructional leader who has served Hamilton County Schools for nearly 20 years. Most recently, she has led Ooltewah Elementary School as principal, where she focused on academic rigor, inclusive practices, and strong community engagement. Ms. Reynolds is known for her collaborative leadership style and her commitment to building strong academic foundations and a positive school culture.

Her career includes prior leadership roles as assistant principal at Hunter Middle, Battle Academy, and Ooltewah Elementary, and as a teacher at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and Clifton Hills Elementary. Ms. Reynolds holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson Newman University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Lee University.

“It is with tremendous gratitude and great enthusiasm that I step into the role of principal at Loftis Middle School,” said Ms. Reynolds. “Returning to middle school feels like coming home—my time at Hunter Middle was deeply impactful, and I’m eager to rejoin the vibrant energy and important work happening at this stage of students’ lives. Loftis already has a strong foundation of academic excellence, dedicated educators, and a deeply engaged community. I’m honored to serve alongside this exceptional team and excited to lead with care, collaboration, and high expectations for every student.”

Hamilton County School officials said it is dedicated to upholding Ooltewah Elementary School’s commitment to community and student achievement. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May.

Rivermont Elementary

Melanie Commander has been named principal of Rivermont Elementary School. Ms. Commander has more than two decades of experience in education and currently serves as associate principal at Harrison Elementary. Previously, she served five years as assistant principal at East Ridge Elementary, where she led successful efforts in literacy development and positive behavior supports.



Ms. Commander’s leadership is grounded in inclusive school environments, student well-being, and high-quality instruction. She has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing schoolwide eLabs that promote hands-on exploration, collaboration, and digital literacy. Her work in grant development and instructional coaching has helped integrate eLabs into school culture, supporting STEM learning and student engagement across content areas.

A former literacy coach and classroom teacher, Ms. Commander has also completed the Hamilton County Schools Aspiring Principal LEAD program. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am deeply honored and truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Rivermont Elementary community,” said Ms. Commander. “It is a privilege to join a school community that values its students, families, and dedicated staff. I am committed to cultivating a school culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity—where every child feels supported and inspired to thrive. Together, I look forward to growing alongside this incredible community as we nurture well-rounded, lifelong learners.”

Spring Creek Elementary

Yolanda Williams will serve as the next principal of Spring Creek Elementary. With 24 years of experience in public and charter education, Dr. Williams is a seasoned leader currently serving as Chief of Staff for Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy and Montessori Elementary at Highland Park. In this role, she has led strategic planning and instructional development across two campuses.

Dr. Williams is known for her use of collaborative coaching structures to support teacher growth and drive instructional improvement. Through peer-to-peer feedback and professional reflections, she has helped build staff capacity and enhance classroom instruction. Her data-informed approach to leadership ensures instructional decisions are grounded in student needs and performance evidence, creating responsive environments that foster academic progress.

In her administrative roles, Dr. Williams has led efforts to embed STEAM curriculum into the core instructional program, resulting in increased student engagement and measurable growth. Her work has helped promote creativity, problem-solving, and cross-disciplinary learning that prepares students for future success.

Dr. Williams holds a Doctor of Education in Principal Leadership from Arkansas State University, along with advanced degrees from Lincoln Memorial University and Andrews University. She brings a values-based leadership style defined by vision, accountability, and care for both students and staff.

"I am excited to serve alongside the phenomenal teachers, families, and partners of the Spring Creek Elementary community," said Dr. Williams. "Together, we will create a safe place where everyone is valued, seen, and heard. I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders as we build a firm academic foundation that ensures all learners are equipped with the tools needed to build their own legacy and hopes for their diverse futures."

Thrasher Elementary

Melissa Coffelt has been selected as the new principal of Thrasher Elementary School. Ms. Coffelt currently serves as assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, where she has helped lead the school to Level 5 TVAAS scores and Reward School recognition. She previously served as the assistant principal at Westview Elementary. With more than 20 years of experience in Hamilton County Schools, she is a proven instructional leader with a commitment to student success, teacher growth, and a school culture of care and high expectations.

Ms. Coffelt is widely recognized for her work in building strong, supportive relationships between the school and its broader community. She has led efforts to engage families, local businesses, and community partners in initiatives that enhance school climate, student motivation, and staff appreciation. Through this work, she has created environments where students and educators feel valued and connected. Her leadership also includes extensive experience in instructional coaching and RTI coordination. Ms. Coffelt has consistently ensured that every stakeholder has a voice in shaping the school’s vision and every student has the resources needed to thrive.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from UTC and a master’s in instructional leadership from Tennessee Tech. Her career has included roles as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal across multiple HCS schools.

“I am thrilled to join Thrasher Elementary—a school rich in tradition, achievement, and community,” said Ms. Coffelt. “I can’t wait to show my Panther Pride as students, staff, and families work together to build on a foundation of success.”

“Each of these leaders embodies our core values of care, collaboration, and excellence,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “I am confident they will all bring their own strengths to their new communities and lead with a goal to elevate and value every voice. Just as importantly, they are prepared to move learning forward by fostering rigorous, inclusive classroom environments where all students can thrive.”