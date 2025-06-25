Bridge Over Apison Pike, Railroad, Greenway Now Open

The Apison Pike bridge is now open, TDOT officials said.

The project reconstructed and widened 3.1 miles of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane, including the construction of five bridges.

The latest stretch included the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Collegedale Greenway.

TDOT officials said, "The project improves the connection between the Chattanooga suburbs of Ooltewah, Collegedale, and Apison.

"While traffic can now use the roadway, crews will be finishing up some final tasks, like grooving and striping, over the next few weeks.

Please continue to move over, and slowdown in work zones."