TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels

TVA announced that the availability of power has returned to normal levels and that customers can return to normal power use.
Because HVAC systems must work harder to keep customers comfortable during this time of year, officials continue to encourage them to use these tips to keep bills a little lower:
- In warm weather, start your thermostat at 72 degrees and increase by 1 degree daily until you find your highest comfortable setting.
- Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home.
- Wait to use larger appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 8 p.m.
- Cook using a microwave, air fryer or an outdoor grill instead of the oven.
- Turn off everything when you leave a room.
- Use fans to keep air moving.
Make sure ceiling fans rotate counterclockwise.