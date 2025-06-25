Latest Headlines

TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels

  • Wednesday, June 25, 2025

TVA announced that the availability of power has returned to normal levels and that customers can return to normal power use.  

Because HVAC systems must work harder to keep customers comfortable during this time of year, officials continue to encourage them to use these tips to keep bills a little lower:  

  • In warm weather, start your thermostat at 72 degrees and increase by 1 degree daily until you find your highest comfortable setting.  
  • Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home.    
  • Wait to use larger appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 8 p.m.  
  • Cook using a microwave, air fryer or an outdoor grill instead of the oven.    
  • Turn off everything when you leave a room.    
  • Use fans to keep air moving.
    Make sure ceiling fans rotate counterclockwise.
Latest Headlines
TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels
  • Breaking News
  • 6/25/2025
Sanel Durakovic Indicted And Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Patrick Godwin
Sanel Durakovic Indicted And Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Patrick Godwin
  • Breaking News
  • 6/25/2025
Bridge Over Apison Pike, Railroad, Greenway Now Open
  • Breaking News
  • 6/25/2025
Coulterville Road To Be Closed Thursday
  • Government
  • 6/25/2025
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
  • Government
  • 6/25/2025
Police Find Driver Who Fled Accident - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/25/2025
Breaking News
Pilot Killed, Passenger Injured In Crash Of Small Plane In Dunlap Hay Field
  • 6/25/2025

The pilot was killed and the passenger injured in the crash of a small plane at Dunlap on Wednesday evening. The plane landed in a field near hay bales. Investigators were converging on ... more

TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels
  • 6/25/2025

TVA announced that the availability of power has returned to normal levels and that customers can return to normal power use. Because HVAC systems must work harder to keep customers comfortable ... more

Bridge Over Apison Pike, Railroad, Greenway Now Open
  • 6/25/2025

The Apison Pike bridge is now open, TDOT officials said. The project reconstructed and widened 3.1 miles of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane, including the construction ... more

Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com To Offer Legal Notice Publication Under Amended State Law
  • 6/25/2025
Tennessee Resident Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of A Western Pennsylvania Minor
  • 6/25/2025
Lupton City Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
Lupton City Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 6/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/25/2025
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests
  • 6/24/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm - And Response
  • 6/20/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
  • 6/25/2025
Lookouts Drop Series Opener In Extra Innings
  • 6/25/2025
McNabb’s Late Eagles Earn Share Of State Am Lead With Denman
McNabb’s Late Eagles Earn Share Of State Am Lead With Denman
  • 6/24/2025
Randy Smith: Understanding Baseball Ejections
Randy Smith: Understanding Baseball Ejections
  • 6/24/2025
Holston Hills Hosting Tennessee State Amateur Starting Tuesday
Holston Hills Hosting Tennessee State Amateur Starting Tuesday
  • 6/23/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Parkway Towers, Medical Arts Building (Again) And Tattoos
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Parkway Towers, Medical Arts Building (Again) And Tattoos
  • 6/25/2025
10 Year Remembrance Tribute On The River For The Fallen Five Is July 16
  • 6/25/2025
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
  • 6/25/2025
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Makes Donations To 2 Organizations
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Makes Donations To 2 Organizations
  • 6/25/2025
Pi Omega Charter Celebrates Centennial Anniversary Celebration
  • 6/25/2025
Entertainment
Heritage House Hosts A Cinematic Salute To "Grumpy Harry" In July
  • 6/25/2025
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/24/2025
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
  • 6/20/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell With COPS Producer
  • 6/22/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Dining
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
Ernest Chinese To Close July 13
  • 6/23/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
Business
Urban League Welcomes 2025 Inclusion By Design Executive Leadership Program Cohort
Urban League Welcomes 2025 Inclusion By Design Executive Leadership Program Cohort
  • 6/25/2025
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/25/2025
Questions Raised On PILOT "Clawback" As Steam Logistics Employment Plummets
  • 6/24/2025
Real Estate
City Of East Ridge Issues Public Warning Regarding Fraudulent Emails Targeting Rezoning Applicants
  • 6/25/2025
Matt Bedsole Named CEO Of Invest Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2025
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
  • 6/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
  • 6/23/2025
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
Living Well
Hamilton County Secures $248,000 To Expand Youth Employment Program
  • 6/25/2025
Parkridge East Hospital Announces New Laborist Program
  • 6/25/2025
Erlanger Medical Group To Host Hiring Event In July
  • 6/25/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
  • 6/23/2025
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
Travel
McLemore Announces International Hospitality Partnership With Seaton House And Dunluce Lodge
  • 6/23/2025
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Are We to Do With All This Shaking?
Bob Tamasy: What Are We to Do With All This Shaking?
  • 6/24/2025
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
  • 6/23/2025
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
  • 6/20/2025
Obituaries
Sean Erik Maxwell
Sean Erik Maxwell
  • 6/25/2025
Mary Forston Benson
Mary Forston Benson
  • 6/25/2025
Geneva Anne Green
Geneva Anne Green
  • 6/25/2025
Government
Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
  • 6/25/2025
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
  • 6/25/2025
Police Find Driver Who Fled Accident - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/25/2025