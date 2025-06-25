Sanel Durakovic Indicted And Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Patrick Godwin

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett and Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp announced the indictment and subsequent arrest of Sanel Durakovic for the Jan. 7, 2020, murder of Patrick Godwin.In 2020, the defendant was previously indicted for this offense. However, based on an ongoing investigation at the time the original trial was approaching, the State of Tennessee chose to dismiss the case in order to continue the investigation. This new indictment and arrest come after a lengthy five-year investigation into the homicide of Patrick Godwin who was shot in the 8500 block of Horseshoe Bend Lane in Ooltewah.On Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives presented a case to the Hamilton County Grand Jury which resulted in the return of a True Bill for the arrest of Durakovic for the charge of premeditated first-degree murder.Following the True Bill, Durakovic was arrested by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives on June 25, 2025, without incident and was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is now currently awaiting a trial date.Sheriff Garrett said, "The indictment and arrest of Sanel Durakovic is a crucial first step in the judicial process and the pursuit of justice for Patrick Godwin.To the family, friends, and neighbors who loved Patrick —You never stopped seeking justice and let me assure you, neither did your Sheriff’s Office. My detectives and I have remained unwavering in our commitment to this case since it tragically occurred on the night of January 7, 2020. The professional and diligent work of our detectives in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office made this indictment and arrest possible. Your sheriff’s office is and will remain committed to pursuing justice for victims of violent crime and their families no matter how long it takes.”“Executive Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle has worked hard to ensure that we are ready to prosecute the defendant all the way to trial,” said District Attorney Coty Wamp, “Most importantly, Patrick Godwin will finally have his day in court. Justice for victims of violent crime will continue to be the number one priority of my office.”