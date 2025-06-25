Tennessee Resident Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of A Western Pennsylvania Minor

A resident of South Pittsburg pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Wednesday.

Terron Slatton, 26, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab to count one of the indictment charging Slatton with coercion and enticement of a minor.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that, from on or about Dec. 24, 2022, until on or about Dec. 25, 2022, Slatton, using the internet, induced a minor residing in the Western District of Pennsylvania to produce a visual depiction of the minor engaging in sexual activity. The Court was further advised that Slatton discussed meeting the minor to have sex.

Judge Schwab scheduled Slatton’s sentencing for Nov. 18. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney V. Joseph Sonson is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Homeland Security Investigations–Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Slatton.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.