Lupton City Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

A Lupton City home sustained fire damage Wednesday morning.

Green Shift companies responded at 5:16 a.m. to the 800 block of Intermont Road in the Hixson area. The resident told 911 that smoke and flames were on his back porch. He was able to safely evacuate prior to the CFD’s arrival, along with his dog.

The fire scene was only a mile from Station 16 so Engine 16’s crew arrived quickly and confirmed a working residential structure fire. Upon further investigation, heavy black smoke was visible from the eaves of the home and the back of the structure was on fire. The terrain and distance off the roadway presented challenges, so Engine 16 notified other responding companies that extended attack lines were needed. The residence sits back off the road on a hill. Once attack lines were established, fire attack was made. After the flames were knocked down, an interior search was conducted and no other occupants were located inside. Overhaul efforts verified that the fire was out.



The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries. Engine 16, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 12, Engine 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 and CFD Investigations responded.



