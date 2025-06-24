Chris Devaney Trying To Work His Magic Again With Not-So-Well-Known Governor Candidate

Seven years ago, Bill Lee was not a household word in Tennessee. But Lookout Mountain's Chris Devaney worked his magic and overcame three much-better recognized contenders.

He's on another journey trying to duplicate that feat in next year's race for governor of Tennessee.

His candidate, Sixth District Congressman John Rose, is the only announced contender for Tennessee's chief executive.

Mr. Devaney, who has long been involved in campaigns in his former role as state Republican Party chairman, said, "Frankly, it is getting a little late. In the 2018 election, at least three major candidates had already announced by now."

On whether U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn will run for governor, he said, "We'll just have to wait and see."

Mr. Devaney, who is originally from Texas, has been in the political game since before he came to Tennessee from Washington to help out in the 1994 Senate campaign of Fred Thompson. He settled in the Chattanooga area, where he found some other people with the same name. He said, "They spelled it with a big V." He said Chet DeVaney once invited him to dinner, saying he wanted to get acquainted with the newcomer with a similar name.

In the 2018 election, Bill Lee was going up against not only heavily financed Randy Boyd, but also state House Speaker Beth Harwell and Congresswoman Diane Black.

He said Mr. Lee, who initially "was not well known at all," visited all 95 counties many times.

Mr. Devaney said when the voters got to know Bill Lee they liked and admired him, and he said that will be the same with Congressman Rose, whom he met as a Republican donor.

He said, "I never expected to be running a statewide campaign again" and had taken a job lobbying for Hamilton County government and others. But he said, "I like to help people I know will do a good job. John Rose will make an excellent governor of Tennessee."

Mr. Devaney said the Cookeville resident will be a tireless campaigner. "He'll show up for the rallies and the debates." Though, he said one impediment to campaigning will be his obligations in Washington.

He said Congressman Rose "knows the issues. He's intelligent and very likeable. People are really going to relate to him. He's one of the people."

Mr. Devaney notes, "It takes so much money to run a statewide campaign any more. Those who have won in the recent past have been very successful in their business careers."

The political veteran, who helped the state GOP take a legislative majority, then a super majority, said a gubernatorial race takes a marathon effort. "You can't take anything for granted."

He said Rep. Rose "has been very fortunate. He's a really successful businessman." Rep. Rose founded a software company, Transcender Corporation, a provider of online information technology certification products. It sold in October 2000 for $60 million.

Rep. Rose, who still owns the large family farm west of Cookeville, served as Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner prior to going to Congress after Diane Black opted to run for governor. He is the president of Boson Software, LLC, which trains IT professionals.

The longtime bachelor was 44 when he met 17-year-old Chelsea Doss, and they were married in January 2011 when she was a junior at Tennessee Tech.

Mr. Devaney said, "Many people today wait until later to get married. Both John and Chelsea were heavily involved in Future Farmers of America. Chelsea is a wonderful mother and an outstanding speaker in her own right. They have two great sons."