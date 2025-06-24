Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNES,DEXTER LAMONT
840 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BATES,EDDIE JR
4326 COMET TRL CHATTANOOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BATES,EDDIE JR
4326 COMET TRL CHATTANOOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
INCEST
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
ATTEMPT RAPE
ATTEMPT STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
BROADNAX,EVERETT JAMES
4911 MARYLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
BROOKS,KIARA NICOLE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT T166 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
BURWICK,ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURWICK,ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHRISTIANSON,AARON JONATHAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CRAIG,AUSTIN BAYLOR
274 OLD PARKSVILLE ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROWDER,EZRA KANE
2455 COUNTY RD 318 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRUZ,JOHN
8214 HALE RD LAKESITE, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS,KRISTY LYNETTE
873 RUGGED WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS,RICHARD ANDRE
EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOWNER,RUBY DAGNON
1028 EGYPT HOLLOW RD WHITESIDE, 373962100
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUPREE,DESARA TAKIA
714 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOMEZ GARCIA,DILSER MARDOQUEO
1609 FOURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GRAY,JOSE MICHAEL
8316 GEORGETOWN BAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373639851
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREEN,DESHAYLA RENEE
3609 LAKE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ASSAULT
HALE,BOSSIE
3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS
HALE,BOSSIE
3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS
HARRIS,TERRY LEBRON
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING,MICHE LASHAWN
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LACY,JACKSON CONNER
1113 PENBROOKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS
FALSE REPORTS
MANIS,DYLAN LEE
4707 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MCCOY,SANDIEGO
619MAPPLE ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MCDONALD,ROBERT ALLEN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT M165 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MIDENCE RODRIGUEZ,MELVIN ARIE
DOES NOT REMEMBER ,
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OAKLEY,JAKAYLA YVONNE
2300 WILSON ST. APT 5B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ODOM,JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AVE APT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PELOSO,JOSEPH ZACHARY
1138 QUAIL VALLEY TRL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
PERRY,AALIYAH LYNN
2520 6TH AVE, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS,KIEOSHA JENNIECE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH,ASHTON THOMAS
412 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPENCE,KYMAIL ELIJAH
5873 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374152785
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART,JOHN ERVIN
4117 HOOKER RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTLES,KOLBI JSOEN
4100 CENTRAL PIKE APT 506 NASHVILLE, 37076
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMPSON,KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMMONS,DELISA JUANITA
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023732
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOMAS,JAVIER T-DIAZ
2213 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOMAS,JAVIER T-DIAZ
2213 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARASSMENT
TUCKER,ANTHONY VERNON
2019 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS
BLUE RIDGE, 30513
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILSON,BRITTANY NICOLE
9235 WHITE ASH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
WOOTEN,DAVID ALAN
1146 COUNTY ROAD 690 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WORKMAN,ASHLEY
312 EDGEWOOD STREET MOUNT PLEASANT,
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BATES, EDDIE JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|BROOKS, KIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CRAIG, AUSTIN BAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CROWDER, EZRA KANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DAVIS, RICHARD ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/24/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/01/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUPREE, DESARA TAKIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GRAY, JOSE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/20/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, DESHAYLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/14/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, BOSSIE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|HALE, BOSSIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LACY, JACKSON CONNER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|MANIS, DYLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MCCOY, SANDIEGO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MIDENCE RODRIGUEZ, MELVIN ARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|NGUYEN, JAYDEN THAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/22/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PELOSO, JOSEPH ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, AALIYAH LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/04/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RANGU, JAYASREE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, ASHTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SPENCE, KYMAIL ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/09/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, JOHN ERVIN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, KOLBI JSOEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|TESTER, BRITNIE ALAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS, JAVIER T-DIAZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WORKMAN, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025
Charge(s):
|