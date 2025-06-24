Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

CHRISTIANSON,AARON JONATHAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CRUZ,JOHN

8214 HALE RD LAKESITE, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOMEZ GARCIA,DILSER MARDOQUEO

1609 FOURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



KING,MICHE LASHAWN

2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCDONALD,ROBERT ALLEN

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT M165 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MIDENCE RODRIGUEZ,MELVIN ARIE

DOES NOT REMEMBER ,

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



OAKLEY,JAKAYLA YVONNE

2300 WILSON ST. APT 5B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS

BLUE RIDGE, 30513

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BATES, EDDIE JR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) BROOKS, KIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CRAIG, AUSTIN BAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CROWDER, EZRA KANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, RICHARD ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/24/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/01/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DUPREE, DESARA TAKIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRAY, JOSE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/20/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREEN, DESHAYLA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/14/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HALE, BOSSIE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/09/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS HALE, BOSSIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LACY, JACKSON CONNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS

FALSE REPORTS MANIS, DYLAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MCCOY, SANDIEGO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MIDENCE RODRIGUEZ, MELVIN ARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

NGUYEN, JAYDEN THAI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/22/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ODOM, JUSTIN KEON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PELOSO, JOSEPH ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT PERRY, AALIYAH LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/04/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RANGU, JAYASREE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, ASHTON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCE, KYMAIL ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/09/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, JOHN ERVIN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUTTLES, KOLBI JSOEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TESTER, BRITNIE ALAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/23/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TOMAS, JAVIER T-DIAZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WORKMAN, ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



