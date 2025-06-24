Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNES,DEXTER LAMONT
840 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BATES,EDDIE JR
4326 COMET TRL CHATTANOOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BATES,EDDIE JR
4326 COMET TRL CHATTANOOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
INCEST
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
ATTEMPT RAPE
ATTEMPT STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

BROADNAX,EVERETT JAMES
4911 MARYLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

BROOKS,KIARA NICOLE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT T166 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

BURWICK,ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BURWICK,ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

CHRISTIANSON,AARON JONATHAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CRAIG,AUSTIN BAYLOR
274 OLD PARKSVILLE ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CROWDER,EZRA KANE
2455 COUNTY RD 318 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRUZ,JOHN
8214 HALE RD LAKESITE, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS,KRISTY LYNETTE
873 RUGGED WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS,RICHARD ANDRE
EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

DOWNER,RUBY DAGNON
1028 EGYPT HOLLOW RD WHITESIDE, 373962100
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DUPREE,DESARA TAKIA
714 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOMEZ GARCIA,DILSER MARDOQUEO
1609 FOURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GRAY,JOSE MICHAEL
8316 GEORGETOWN BAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373639851
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREEN,DESHAYLA RENEE
3609 LAKE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ASSAULT

HALE,BOSSIE
3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS

HALE,BOSSIE
3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
1817 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS

HARRIS,TERRY LEBRON
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING,MICHE LASHAWN
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LACY,JACKSON CONNER
1113 PENBROOKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS
FALSE REPORTS

MANIS,DYLAN LEE
4707 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MCCOY,SANDIEGO
619MAPPLE ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MCDONALD,ROBERT ALLEN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT M165 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIDENCE RODRIGUEZ,MELVIN ARIE
DOES NOT REMEMBER ,
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OAKLEY,JAKAYLA YVONNE
2300 WILSON ST. APT 5B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ODOM,JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AVE APT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PELOSO,JOSEPH ZACHARY
1138 QUAIL VALLEY TRL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT

PERRY,AALIYAH LYNN
2520 6TH AVE, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS,KIEOSHA JENNIECE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH,ASHTON THOMAS
412 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPENCE,KYMAIL ELIJAH
5873 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374152785
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART,JOHN ERVIN
4117 HOOKER RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUTTLES,KOLBI JSOEN
4100 CENTRAL PIKE APT 506 NASHVILLE, 37076
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

TESTER,BRITNIE ALAINE
5006 DELAWARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THOMPSON,KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TIMMONS,DELISA JUANITA
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023732
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TOMAS,JAVIER T-DIAZ
2213 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOMAS,JAVIER T-DIAZ
2213 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARASSMENT

TUCKER,ANTHONY VERNON
2019 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS
BLUE RIDGE, 30513
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILSON,BRITTANY NICOLE
9235 WHITE ASH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

WOOTEN,DAVID ALAN
1146 COUNTY ROAD 690 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WORKMAN,ASHLEY
312 EDGEWOOD STREET MOUNT PLEASANT,
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

