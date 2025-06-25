Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,JASON HUNTER
903 CLAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASH,MARKELL LEBRON
4717 BERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

BANKS,NICHOLAS DEWON
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BILLUPS,JESSICA LAUREN
144 SIMS CT AUGUSTA, 30909
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BISHOP,TANNER CHASE
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BONDS,KEVIN ANTONIO
4610 ADAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOWMAN,BAILEY BRIANNA
6574 EXSQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BUFORD,AMANDA ELIZABETH
563 REYNOLDS BRIDGE RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BULLOCK,ASHLEY DAWN
1408 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

BUTLER,BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER
1808 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101

BUTLER,TABITHA KAREN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN
2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOK,VICKIE JOE
19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRUZ,ROMERO
4009 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS,ROGER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

FIELDS,AJAI LEANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY

FIGUEROA,FILIBERTO
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FITZPATRICK,SHANNON RAY
36 OLD POLLARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:

FORD,DEONTA LEBRON
41 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN
240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN
240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARDNER,CHRISTOPHER JAMES
7722 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDEN,CHARLES ANDREW
453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

HEADRICK,SHARON SAMONE
1804 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERKLEY,BRUCE GREGORY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374043823
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

HIGGINBOTHAM,CECIL LOUIS
5901 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37714
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOUSTON,HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JAMES,JEREMIAH ANTHONY
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,RASHUN DAMEL
870 VINE ST APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GAMBLING

JOYNER,JESSE JACOB
215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KEUR,ABIGAIL KATRINA
908 KENNY WAY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KOWKUTLA,VAMSHIDHER REDDY
1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LACEY,JAY DEVON-YOUNG
1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE,NELSON LEE
457 DOTSON AVE APT 405D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

NGUYEN,JAYDEN THAI
3028 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PREMUS,ADAM DAVID
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT C37 RED BANK, 374152702
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RANGU,JAYASREE
1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAULSTON,JOSHUA JEREMY
13822 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REED,TOMMY ELSHANARD
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHADWICK,DONNIE ROBERT
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH,GRACIE LYNN
309 CAMERON LN EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STARLING,FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

THOMPSON,RYAN THANH JOSEPH
4517 BONNY OAKS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

WALSINGHAM,TRAVIS PAUL
6930 POPULUS LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

WHITE,TERRI LAYLA
1601 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ESCAPE

WILEY,CLARENCE
3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS,CALEB DAKOTA
1222 GROOVES ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS,RICHARD ANTONIO
1 E11TH ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

WILSON,BILLY EUGENE
1223 JOHNROSS RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff

