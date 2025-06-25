Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,JASON HUNTER

903 CLAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ASH,MARKELL LEBRON

4717 BERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH



BANKS,NICHOLAS DEWON

917 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BILLUPS,JESSICA LAUREN

144 SIMS CT AUGUSTA, 30909

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BISHOP,TANNER CHASE

4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BONDS,KEVIN ANTONIO

4610 ADAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOWMAN,BAILEY BRIANNA

6574 EXSQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BUFORD,AMANDA ELIZABETH

563 REYNOLDS BRIDGE RD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BULLOCK,ASHLEY DAWN

1408 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



BUTLER,BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER

1808 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101



BUTLER,TABITHA KAREN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN

2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOK,VICKIE JOE

19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CRUZ,ROMERO

4009 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS,ROGER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



FIELDS,AJAI LEANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BURGLARY



FIGUEROA,FILIBERTO

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FITZPATRICK,SHANNON RAY

36 OLD POLLARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:



FORD,DEONTA LEBRON

41 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN

240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN

240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARDNER,CHRISTOPHER JAMES

7722 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARDEN,CHARLES ANDREW

453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH



HEADRICK,SHARON SAMONE

1804 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERKLEY,BRUCE GREGORY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



HIGGINBOTHAM,CECIL LOUIS

5901 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37714

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOUSTON,HORATIO

2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JAMES,JEREMIAH ANTHONY

1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES,RASHUN DAMEL

870 VINE ST APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GAMBLING



JOYNER,JESSE JACOB

215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KEUR,ABIGAIL KATRINA

908 KENNY WAY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KOWKUTLA,VAMSHIDHER REDDY

1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LACEY,JAY DEVON-YOUNG

1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE,NELSON LEE

457 DOTSON AVE APT 405D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



NGUYEN,JAYDEN THAI

3028 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PREMUS,ADAM DAVID

4103 DAYTON BLVD APT C37 RED BANK, 374152702

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RANGU,JAYASREE

1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAULSTON,JOSHUA JEREMY

13822 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



REED,TOMMY ELSHANARD

241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHADWICK,DONNIE ROBERT

4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH,GRACIE LYNN

309 CAMERON LN EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



STARLING,FRANKIE LEBRON

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



THOMPSON,RYAN THANH JOSEPH

4517 BONNY OAKS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



WALSINGHAM,TRAVIS PAUL

6930 POPULUS LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



WHITE,TERRI LAYLA

1601 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ESCAPE



WILEY,CLARENCE

3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLIAMS,CALEB DAKOTA

1222 GROOVES ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WILLIAMS,RICHARD ANTONIO

1 E11TH ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



WILSON,BILLY EUGENE

1223 JOHNROSS RD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff



Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JASON HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ASH, MARKELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH BANKS, NICHOLAS DEWON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/26/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BILLUPS, JESSICA LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BISHOP, TANNER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONDS, KEVIN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOWMAN, BAILEY BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BUFORD, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BULLOCK, ASHLEY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER BUTLER, BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/11/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COOK, VICKIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/18/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRUZ, ROMERO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, ROGER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE FIGUEROA, FILIBERTO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/01/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GARDNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY HIGGINBOTHAM, CECIL LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, JEREMIAH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, RASHUN DAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GAMBLING JOYNER, JESSE JACOB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KEUR, ABIGAIL KATRINA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/12/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA