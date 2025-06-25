Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS,JASON HUNTER
903 CLAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASH,MARKELL LEBRON
4717 BERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
BANKS,NICHOLAS DEWON
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BILLUPS,JESSICA LAUREN
144 SIMS CT AUGUSTA, 30909
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BISHOP,TANNER CHASE
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONDS,KEVIN ANTONIO
4610 ADAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOWMAN,BAILEY BRIANNA
6574 EXSQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUFORD,AMANDA ELIZABETH
563 REYNOLDS BRIDGE RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BULLOCK,ASHLEY DAWN
1408 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
BUTLER,BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER
1808 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
BUTLER,TABITHA KAREN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN
2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK,VICKIE JOE
19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRUZ,ROMERO
4009 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS,ROGER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
FIELDS,AJAI LEANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
FIGUEROA,FILIBERTO
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FITZPATRICK,SHANNON RAY
36 OLD POLLARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
FORD,DEONTA LEBRON
41 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN
240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANCIS,WANDA JEAN
240 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARDNER,CHRISTOPHER JAMES
7722 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDEN,CHARLES ANDREW
453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
HEADRICK,SHARON SAMONE
1804 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERKLEY,BRUCE GREGORY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374043823
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIGGINBOTHAM,CECIL LOUIS
5901 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37714
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOUSTON,HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JAMES,JEREMIAH ANTHONY
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES,RASHUN DAMEL
870 VINE ST APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GAMBLING
JOYNER,JESSE JACOB
215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KEUR,ABIGAIL KATRINA
908 KENNY WAY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KOWKUTLA,VAMSHIDHER REDDY
1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LACEY,JAY DEVON-YOUNG
1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE,NELSON LEE
457 DOTSON AVE APT 405D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
NGUYEN,JAYDEN THAI
3028 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PREMUS,ADAM DAVID
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT C37 RED BANK, 374152702
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RANGU,JAYASREE
1124 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAULSTON,JOSHUA JEREMY
13822 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REED,TOMMY ELSHANARD
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHADWICK,DONNIE ROBERT
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH,GRACIE LYNN
309 CAMERON LN EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STARLING,FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
THOMPSON,RYAN THANH JOSEPH
4517 BONNY OAKS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WALSINGHAM,TRAVIS PAUL
6930 POPULUS LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
WHITE,TERRI LAYLA
1601 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ESCAPE
WILEY,CLARENCE
3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS,CALEB DAKOTA
1222 GROOVES ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS,RICHARD ANTONIO
1 E11TH ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WILSON,BILLY EUGENE
1223 JOHNROSS RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JASON HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ASH, MARKELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
|
|BANKS, NICHOLAS DEWON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BILLUPS, JESSICA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, KEVIN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOWMAN, BAILEY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BUFORD, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCK, ASHLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|BUTLER, BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/11/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
|
|BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, VICKIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/18/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRUZ, ROMERO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ROGER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|FIGUEROA, FILIBERTO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/01/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GARDNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
|
|HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HIGGINBOTHAM, CECIL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, JEREMIAH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, RASHUN DAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- GAMBLING
|
|JOYNER, JESSE JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KEUR, ABIGAIL KATRINA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/12/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KOWKUTLA, VAMSHIDHER REDDY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LACEY, JAY DEVON-YOUNG
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, NELSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|RAULSTON, JOSHUA JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REED, TOMMY ELSHANARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, GRACIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|THOMPSON, RYAN THANH JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, RICHARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|