City Council Declines To Reconfirm City Community Development Director

  • Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The City Council on Tuesday declined to reconfirm Mayor Tim Kelly's director of community development, Carol Hunter.

Councilwoman Dennis Clark made a motion to reconfirm, but there was no second.

Steve Wilson, city deputy director of operations, told the council at the close of the meeting that the administration "affirms our continued confidence in Carol Hunter."

He called her a proven leader and said, "Despite considerable challenges, she has led with positivity and a demonstrated commitment to public service."

Mr. Wilson said, "She has confidently and collaboratively led the department with a spirit that our city and our residents deserve."

However, he said the administration will work with the council to fill the post.

When Ms. Hunter was initially confirmed for the post last August city officials noted, "With more than 25 years of experience leading community initiatives, Ms. Hunter most recently served as Community Development’s director of operations. She also works as the project director for the EMPACT workforce training program at the Enterprise Center.

The council did approve Jerele Neeld, chief information officer; longtime City Attorney Phil Noblitt, Early Childhood Director Karitsa Jones, and April Furth, new parks and outdoors director.

