Harper, Ziegler Get School Appointments

Hamilton County Schools announces leadership appointments for the 2025-2026 school year for Dr. Lee Ziegler and Dr. Elaine Harper. Dr. Ziegler has been named the new community superintendent for the North River Learning Community, and Dr. Harper will transition to serve as community superintendent for the Harrison Bay Learning Community.

“The role of learning community superintendent is vital to the success of Hamilton County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “These leaders provide necessary support to school principals, ensuring every building level leader has what they need to succeed and are aligned to the vision and mission of the school district. Dr. Harper and Dr. Ziegler are both experienced leaders who understand what it takes to foster learning environments where students and staff can thrive. I’m

confident they will continue advancing growth and excellence across their new communities.”

Dr. Harper has led the North River Learning Community since 2020, guiding schools through growth in instructional coherence, family engagement and principal development. She championed a shared vision, expanded the Community Schools Model, and developed leadership pipelines to

strengthen school-based decision-making.

A longtime educator and native of Hamilton County, Dr. Harper previously served as principal of Red Bank High School, where she implemented project-based learning, opened the BlueCross Technology Academy, and increased graduation and ACT scores through innovative school transformation efforts.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Harrison Bay Learning Community, where exceptional leaders, dedicated educators, and strong community partnerships unite to make a lasting difference,” said Dr. Harper. “I believe that great schools are the heart of every thriving community, and I’m excited to work alongside the Harrison Bay principals to create environments where every student is supported to learn, grow, and succeed.”

Dr. Ziegler has been a dedicated educator in Hamilton County Schools for more than 20 years. Since 2020, he has served as principal of Hixson High School, where he led the school to Level 5 TVAAS growth in three of the last four years and maintained a graduation rate above 91 percent for three

consecutive years. His efforts reduced chronic absenteeism and disciplinary incidents while improving school culture and academic outcomes. Dr. Ziegler previously served as principal at Daisy Elementary, where he guided the school from Level 1 to Level 5 in growth within a year. His career has spanned elementary, middle and high school levels, while he focused on instructional coaching, student learning, and community partnership development.

“This work is deeply personal to me because I wholeheartedly believe in the power of public education,” said Dr. Ziegler. “Every child deserves to be seen, supported, and empowered—both in the classroom and beyond. Stepping into this role gives me the opportunity to build on the foundation laid by Dr. Elaine Harper, to collaborate with principals, and to help unite schools and communities. Together, we won’t just create opportunities; we’ll foster hope, a sense of belonging, and the future

every child deserves.”

Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Hixson High School’s commitment to achievement and community, said officials. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in July.

“Strong leadership at the learning community level creates the conditions for excellence in every school,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “These appointments strengthen our ability to meet the needs of students, families, and staff. Dr. Harper and Dr. Ziegler each understand how to lead with both compassion and results, and their continued leadership will drive progress for our students.”