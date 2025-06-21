Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads To Arrest In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded on Saturday to a welfare check involving multiple animals at a residence at 1325 8th Street NE. Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous animals on the property living in extremely poor conditions.

Deputies observed approximately 15 dogs in outdoor kennels, most of which were severely emaciated and lacked adequate food, water, or shelter. Several animals had visible injuries and signs of neglect. Additional dogs were found roaming the property, also showing signs of poor health.

The resident, identified as Lindsey Cash, was present at the scene and agreed to speak with deputies. She also consented to a search of the interior of the home. Inside the residence, deputies found several more dogs in poor condition, as well as multiple cages containing reptiles and small mammals—many of which were deceased. In total, approximately a dozen deceased animals were discovered on the property.

Ms. Cash admitted to owning all of the animals and stated that she had been overwhelmed by the situation. Neighbors reported not seeing anyone at the residence for several days and had become concerned for the welfare of the animals.

Ms. Cash was taken into custody and transported to the Bradley County Jail. All surviving animals were removed from the property and placed in the care of the SPCA.