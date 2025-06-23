Baptist Childrens Home Plans To Use Funds From Land Sales To Rebuild Lee Highway Campus

The president of the Tennessee Baptist Childrens Home said the group plans to use funds from two recent major land sales to rebuild its Lee Highway campus.

The home recently sold 6.5 acres on the east side of its sprawling campus to Food City, which built a large new store to replace one at Lee Highway and Shallowford Road.

The Childrens Home has now sold over 40 acres at the 6623 Lee Highway location to Art Holdings Tennessee Llc. for over $8 million. President Greg McCoy said he expects the developer may put commercial along the highway and residential on the slopes above.

Mr. McCoy said the home still has over 20 acres and "we have a lot less grass to mow now."

He said currently there are 20 youths housed in buildings thatare old and need replacing.

The plan, he said, is to build new residences as well as an independent living facility (for ages 18-21) at the Lee Highway site.

When the redevelopment is finished, it will serve 40 youth, Mr. McCoy said.