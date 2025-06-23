Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLISON,GREGORY C
16345 PRAIRE AVE S NEW HOLLAND, 60473
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BABB,JEREMY BRANDON
727 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE WALKER
BUELL,WESLEY C

Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CASH,JAMES
3550 WILLOW OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEXUAL BATTERY

CLARK,RENODIUS LEBRON
246 N VICTOR DR Flintstone, 30725
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COMMON,MONICA MONIQUE
1603 KEEBLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

COMMON,MONICA MONIQUE
1603 KEEBLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, REVOKED, CANCE

CRAIG,SKYY KEANUENOKBLU
132 OLD HARRISON TRL MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CULVER,HUNTER CHASE
1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN

EAGLE,BESSIE MARIE
3612 GENDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

FIELDS,KANDIN
2324 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FLYNN,AMBER N
6050 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FUSCO,MAXIMILIAN E
326 WEST MIDVILLE APT 19 CHATANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOMEZ MAURICIO,OTONIEL JOSIAS
1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

GRANT,XANAYA T
2723 KENNETH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

GREEN,SERGIO AKEEN
2007 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE
4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARRIS,TYREEK R
173 TALLENT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HICKEY,TEVIN LOUIS
5300 MOUSECREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST

JOHNSON,MONICA MARIE
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES,JAMES WALTER
605 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LACY,JACKSON CONNER
708 MAR BRISA CT SATELLITE BEACH, 32937
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST

MORRIS,OSHA TREMELL
1001 N NATHCEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOSLEY,MARCUS LOUIS
3031 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

MURRY,DEVONTA N
490 JOHNSON BLVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

PETTY,ROY DEWAYNE
2213 SHEPHARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PIPKINS,STACY L
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PONCIO VICENTE,JUAN SILVERIO
1806 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

ROBELRO GOMEZ,ARELIO
7186 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROBERTS,KAMRON D
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

SMITH,CASEY JAY
5016 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
THEFT UNDER $1000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSS OF.SCH II

SOTOMI HOOKS,KHADIJA LATIER
1441 LAKE AVE APT 101 METARRIE, 70005
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STOUDERMIRE,JEROME CURTIS
7703 Vista Hills Dr Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER M
3614 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WALKER,DESTINY ALINA
185 CAROLIN RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WILLIS,RON RENALD
1104 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOMBLE,BERNARD V
5304 CENTRAL AVE Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOMBLE,JAYLEN V
4827 JERSEY PK CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

