Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLISON,GREGORY C

16345 PRAIRE AVE S NEW HOLLAND, 60473

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BABB,JEREMY BRANDON

727 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE WALKER

BUELL,WESLEY C



Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CASH,JAMES

3550 WILLOW OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SEXUAL BATTERY



CLARK,RENODIUS LEBRON

246 N VICTOR DR Flintstone, 30725

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COMMON,MONICA MONIQUE

1603 KEEBLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



COMMON,MONICA MONIQUE

1603 KEEBLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, REVOKED, CANCE



CRAIG,SKYY KEANUENOKBLU

132 OLD HARRISON TRL MC DONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CULVER,HUNTER CHASE

1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN



EAGLE,BESSIE MARIE

3612 GENDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO



FIELDS,KANDIN

2324 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FLYNN,AMBER N

6050 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FUSCO,MAXIMILIAN E

326 WEST MIDVILLE APT 19 CHATANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOMEZ MAURICIO,OTONIEL JOSIAS

1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



GRANT,XANAYA T

2723 KENNETH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



GREEN,SERGIO AKEEN

2007 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE

4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HARRIS,TYREEK R

173 TALLENT RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HICKEY,TEVIN LOUIS

5300 MOUSECREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST



JOHNSON,MONICA MARIE

CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JONES,JAMES WALTER

605 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LACY,JACKSON CONNER

708 MAR BRISA CT SATELLITE BEACH, 32937

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST



MORRIS,OSHA TREMELL

1001 N NATHCEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOSLEY,MARCUS LOUIS

3031 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



MURRY,DEVONTA N

490 JOHNSON BLVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



PETTY,ROY DEWAYNE

2213 SHEPHARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



PIPKINS,STACY L

4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PONCIO VICENTE,JUAN SILVERIO

1806 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD



ROBELRO GOMEZ,ARELIO

7186 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ROBERTS,KAMRON D

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



SMITH,CASEY JAY

5016 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

THEFT UNDER $1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSS OF.SCH II



SOTOMI HOOKS,KHADIJA LATIER

1441 LAKE AVE APT 101 METARRIE, 70005

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



STOUDERMIRE,JEROME CURTIS

7703 Vista Hills Dr Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER M

3614 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



WALKER,DESTINY ALINA

185 CAROLIN RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



WILLIS,RON RENALD

1104 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOMBLE,BERNARD V

5304 CENTRAL AVE Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WOMBLE,JAYLEN V

4827 JERSEY PK CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BABB, JEREMY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE WALKER BUELL, WESLEY C

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CASH, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMON, MONICA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, REVOKED, CANCE CRAIG, SKYY KEANUENOKBLU

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CULVER, HUNTER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN FIELDS, KANDIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FLYNN, AMBER N

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARRIS, TYREEK R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, MONICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JONES, JAMES WALTER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LACY, JACKSON CONNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MOSLEY, MARCUS LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD PETTY, ROY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PIPKINS, STACY L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD ROBELRO GOMEZ, ARELIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, CASEY JAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSS OF.SCH II SOTOMI HOOKS, KHADIJA LATIER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WALKER, DESTINY ALINA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/19/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WILLIS, RON RENALD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOMBLE, BERNARD V

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/25/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WOMBLE, JAYLEN V

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





