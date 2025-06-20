Construction Prompts Weekend Closure Of Interstate 24 And Germantown Road

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement a full directional closure of I-24 West near Exit 183 this weekend to tie in the new construction to the existing elevation of I-24 West.

Beginning Friday, at 9 p.m. and continuing through Monday, at 6 a.m., contract crews will close I-24 West just past the Belvoir Avenue bridge to the I-24 West entrance ramp at Germantown Road.

I-24 West traffic will be detoured onto North Terrace at Oriole Drive and back onto I-24 West using the existing entrance ramp at Germantown Road. North Terrace will be closed to through traffic at Belvoir Avenue with detour signs posted. Germantown Road will be closed from the I-24 West entrance ramp to the I-24 East exit ramp. A new and permanent I-24 West entrance ramp will be opened, located near Marlboro Avenue. I-24 East will not be affected by this work.

On Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., North Terrace will be reduced to one lane from Belvoir Avenue to Germantown Road for the contractor to implement the traffic control for this work.

The contractor will fully reopen I-24 West as soon as their work has been completed safely. Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible, during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.



