Delta Air Lines Adds 2nd Daily Flight To LaGuardia From Chattanooga Starting Sept. 8

  • Thursday, June 19, 2025

Delta Air Lines will expand service between Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) and New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with a second daily flight operating Sunday through Friday.

The new flight will be starting on Sept. 8.

It will depart LaGuardia at 12:55 p.m. and arrive in Chattanooga at 3:25 p.m.

It will depart Chattanooga at 4 p.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 6:15 p.m.

In addition to the expanded weekday service, Delta will now offer year-round Saturday flights to LaGuardia, transitioning from previously seasonal Saturday service.

Airport officials said, "Delta’s expanded schedule provides more flexibility and convenience for travelers between Chattanooga and New York, reinforcing CHA’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for the region."

“We appreciate Delta’s continued investment in Chattanooga,” said April Cameron, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “This expanded service to LaGuardia enhances passenger convenience and strengthens our region’s connectivity. These improvements will undoubtedly support our community and fuel continued economic growth.”

