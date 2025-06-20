Police Investigating Self-Defense Claim In Double Homicide On Thursday

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a claim of self-defense in relation to a homicide that occurred in the 2700 block of Dodson Avenue.





The CPD responded at 6:11 p.m. on Thursday, to a person shot call in the 2700 block of Dodson Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found two men, 49 and 50, shot with life-threatening injuries. The officers began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived at the scene.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the men to a local hospital where they both died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary information says the two men came to the residence to confront the shooter and at least one of the deceased men pulled out a gun.The claim is that the shooter shot the two men in self-defense. The shooter waited at the scene for the officers to arrive. CPD continues to consult with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office in relation to this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.