Senator Watson Hails High Court's Affirmation Of State's Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Senator Bo Watson on Wednesday hailed a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
He said, "The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors is a clear and meaningful victory for Tennessee. This is about protecting our children and preserving the state’s authority to regulate medical care within our borders.
"I’ve always said this law is rooted in our responsibility to safeguard minors from making permanent, life-altering decisions they may not fully understand, and the Court’s 6 to 3 ruling affirms that. I’m proud to see the Court support our efforts to do what’s right for Tennessee families."
Senator Bo Watson on Wednesday hailed a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
He said, "The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ... more
Finley Stadium will end the fiscal year with the facility in good shape partially thanks to new local support. That is in addition to the traditional revenue such as from the Stadium Corporation, ... more
A motorist driving east on Daisy Dallas Road spotted a mobile home on fire on Wednesday morning.
At 10:40 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8520 Daisy Dallas Road ... more