Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMR,ZACHARY AHMED

20110 DELAWARE AVE REDFORD, 48240

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 85/65

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



ARMSTRONG,CHRISTOPHER LEE

432 SCMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FELONY EVADING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DUE CARE

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



BROWN,DARRON SAMUEL

3938 ATLANTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING



CARTER,RICKEY EUDEN EUDON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASTANEDA,LEONARDO DANIEL

331 LAVENDER ST SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



DAVENPORT,EDWARD MAURICE

2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FIELDS,DONITTA MICHELLE

121 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FINCH,CLAUDE ABRAN

3895 ARANGELINE ROAD MEPHIS, 38127

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GOFF,KYMBERLY DENEEN

727 EAST 11TH STREET UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY



GOMEZ GUTIERREZ,ARNULFO

3579 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

GREEN,JAYCE CULLEN-PERRY

515 NICHOL RD / HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37209

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HANKS,JAMES LESTER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061237

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HANKS,MICHAEL DOUGLAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO

1102 NORTH HAWTHRONE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS,QUINCY EUGENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HAYES,JOHN RYAN

2431 QUAIL NEST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HUGHLEY,RALPH LEWIS

1930 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



ISAAC,BILLY JOE

270 COUNTY ROAD 213 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JINKS,ALEXENDRIA CMONA

2774 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LOVELACE,MYKAYLA

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS

2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MERONEY,MARY CATHERINE

10517 DODD CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793770

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAIA)

PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG



MITCHELL,SATOYA DENISE

102 GADD RD Chattanooga, 374151836

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOORE,VERNELL MONTEAST

1110 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111515

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



PAYNE,DAMON MATTHEW

4116 12TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



PAYNE,SCOTT ALAN

4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



ROGERS,DANNY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROSS,DERRICK

3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING



SMITH,JOHNNY LEE

1003 COURT STREET CALHOUN, 307012121

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER



SMITH,RODRICK DAMONT

5102 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



STOUT,MICHAEL LLOYD

554 SHERMAN AVE SHARON, 16146

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STRAWTER,DARRIUS MARQUIS

7405 SUMMERTOWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TAYLOR,CHAPPELL JERMAINE

3108 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)



THOMAS,BRITNEY LACE

3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



THOMAS,BRITNEY LACE

3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



WADE,TERRI LEE

5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



WESTBERRY,KENNETH HARVEY

4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



WILLIAMS,DANIELLE NICOLE

3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WILLIAMS,DANIELLE NICOLE

3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

IMMEDIATE NOTICE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEAVING THE SCENE / DAMAGE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



WILLIAMS,NATHAN LEE

6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



YEARBY,ANTHONY L

717 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

Here are the mug shots:

AMR, ZACHARY AHMED

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 85/65

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DUE CARE

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE BROWN, DARRON SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/26/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN EUDON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/03/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FIELDS, DONITTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRATTON, NORI ANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GREEN, JAYCE CULLEN-PERRY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HANKS, JAMES LESTER

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/04/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/13/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARMON, DILLION DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES, JOHN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/09/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HUGHLEY, RALPH LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/25/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER HUNT, ANGELA LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ISAAC, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LOVELACE, MYKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY MOORE, VERNELL MONTEAST

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (VYVANSE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, DANNY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSS, DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING SMITH, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOUT, MICHAEL LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STRAWTER, DARRIUS MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/22/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE) THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES WADE, TERRI LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, BRIANNA INELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/27/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WEBB, ALEXIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

IMMEDIATE NOTICE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEAVING THE SCENE / DAMAGE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/22/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) YEARBY, ANTHONY L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



