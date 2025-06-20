Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMR,ZACHARY AHMED
20110 DELAWARE AVE REDFORD, 48240
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 85/65
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ARMSTRONG,CHRISTOPHER LEE
432 SCMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DUE CARE
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
BROWN,DARRON SAMUEL
3938 ATLANTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
CARTER,RICKEY EUDEN EUDON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTANEDA,LEONARDO DANIEL
331 LAVENDER ST SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DAVENPORT,EDWARD MAURICE
2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FIELDS,DONITTA MICHELLE
121 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINCH,CLAUDE ABRAN
3895 ARANGELINE ROAD MEPHIS, 38127
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GOFF,KYMBERLY DENEEN
727 EAST 11TH STREET UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
GOMEZ GUTIERREZ,ARNULFO
3579 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
GREEN,JAYCE CULLEN-PERRY
515 NICHOL RD / HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HANKS,JAMES LESTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061237
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HANKS,MICHAEL DOUGLAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
1102 NORTH HAWTHRONE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS,QUINCY EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES,JOHN RYAN
2431 QUAIL NEST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HUGHLEY,RALPH LEWIS
1930 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ISAAC,BILLY JOE
270 COUNTY ROAD 213 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JINKS,ALEXENDRIA CMONA
2774 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LOVELACE,MYKAYLA
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS
2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MERONEY,MARY CATHERINE
10517 DODD CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793770
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAIA)
PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG
MITCHELL,SATOYA DENISE
102 GADD RD Chattanooga, 374151836
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE,VERNELL MONTEAST
1110 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111515
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PAYNE,DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
PAYNE,SCOTT ALAN
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROGERS,DANNY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS,DERRICK
3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING
SMITH,JOHNNY LEE
1003 COURT STREET CALHOUN, 307012121
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
SMITH,RODRICK DAMONT
5102 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STOUT,MICHAEL LLOYD
554 SHERMAN AVE SHARON, 16146
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STRAWTER,DARRIUS MARQUIS
7405 SUMMERTOWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAYLOR,CHAPPELL JERMAINE
3108 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)
THOMAS,BRITNEY LACE
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
THOMAS,BRITNEY LACE
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
WADE,TERRI LEE
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
WESTBERRY,KENNETH HARVEY
4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
WILLIAMS,DANIELLE NICOLE
3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILLIAMS,DANIELLE NICOLE
3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
IMMEDIATE NOTICE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING THE SCENE / DAMAGE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
WILLIAMS,NATHAN LEE
6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
YEARBY,ANTHONY L
717 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
Here are the mug shots:
|AMR, ZACHARY AHMED
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING 85/65
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|BROWN, DARRON SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/26/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN EUDON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/03/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|FIELDS, DONITTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRATTON, NORI ANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREEN, JAYCE CULLEN-PERRY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HANKS, JAMES LESTER
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/04/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/13/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, DILLION DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, JOHN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HUGHLEY, RALPH LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/25/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|HUNT, ANGELA LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ISAAC, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LOVELACE, MYKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, VERNELL MONTEAST
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (VYVANSE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, DANNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SPEEDING
|
|SMITH, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
|
|SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOUT, MICHAEL LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STRAWTER, DARRIUS MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)
|
|THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|WADE, TERRI LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, BRIANNA INELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, ALEXIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- IMMEDIATE NOTICE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LEAVING THE SCENE / DAMAGE
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
|
|WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|YEARBY, ANTHONY L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
|