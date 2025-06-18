Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Dodds Avenue Shots Fired Investigation

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred on April 27 in the 2300 block of Dodds Avenue. The incident resulted in extensive property damage, including several bystanders' vehicles and nearby buildings being struck by gunfire.

Following a thorough investigation, the CPD Gun Team identified a black Chrysler 300 as a suspect’s vehicle.

On May 10, a CPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching that description.

During a search of the area, officers recovered two firearms along with the suspect’s identification.

Further investigation by the CPD Gun Team determined the firearm in the suspect’s possession during the May 10 traffic stop was also used in the Dodds Avenue shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Roberto Mejia-Chalate was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of vandalism, and reckless endangerment. He was already in custody at the Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges.