Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning On Daisy Dallas Road

A motorist driving east on Daisy Dallas Road spotted a mobile home on fire on Wednesday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8520 Daisy Dallas Road on a possible mobile home fire. The first engine arrived on the scene reporting fire coming out of the front windows of the mobile home.

Firefighters established water supply quickly from their engine, entered the home and contained the fire within minutes.

No injuries were reported and HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. There was extensive interior damage to the mobile home.

Soddy Daisy Fire and Chattanooga Fire were on standby for any additional mutual aid calls in the Dallas Bay area.