Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARNOLD,MICHELLE FAYE
7673 BONNY OAKS DRIVEAPT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOND,JAHMASON LUKE
1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BOND,KRYSTYNA L
1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BONNER,TYLIA
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BORAN,STACEY RICHARD
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BRACKETT,DARRELL ANTHONY
1030 POPLAR STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
HARASSMENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ACT OF TERRORISM
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
ACT OF TERRORISM
ACT OF TERRORISM
COLVIN,CARLITO
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONRAD,MICHELLE E
755 HOUSTON ST MEMPHIS, 381115715
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
DENT,BARRY RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DERRICK,TEAIR DAYVON
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DERRICK,TEAIR DAYVON
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DEWS,LASHAY NICOLE
6136 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARRELL,JORDAN LEE
2225 BEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FORTUNE,GREGORY DALE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
GOINES,SAMUEL JAMES
1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
HENRY,KEVIN STUART
350 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCBRYAR,JUSTIN BRIAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCKINLEY,JOHNATHAN MICHAEL
10175 GREENFIELD RD HIXSON, 39379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCLEMORE,ERIC LEQUAN
2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLETON,DOMINIQUE LORENZO
3804 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
MITCHELL,QUINTARIUS ANTWION
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOORE,STEVEN TODD
1600 CHAMBLISS AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
MURPHY,JAMYIA D
1409 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLSON,WILLIE ROY EDWARD
25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PORTER,ARIEL MICHELLE
276 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FALSE REPORTS
POTTER,HEATHER ANN
1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PROCTOR,KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE
PUENTES HERRERA,JOSE ALBERTO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RISINGER,JOSHUA DAVID FRANK
342 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
APPEAL / ASSAULT
ROBINSON,JAMES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SCHUMANN,NICHOLAS FREDIRICK
6715 AMBER ROAD RICHMOND, 23225
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHROPSHIRE,DAVID DEANTE
6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRINGFIELD,TRAVIS JOHN
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS,RACHEL LOANNE
120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VARRICHIONE,ANDREA
8111 LAKE WINN DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WEBB,ALEXIS LEE
1329 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITMIRE,GREGORY ALLEN
35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WITT,JOHNATHAN T
238 COUNTY ROAD 759 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
MAIL THEFT 3914129
WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE
2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, MICHELLE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOND, JAHMASON LUKE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BOND, KRYSTYNA L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BONNER, TYLIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BORAN, STACEY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLVIN, CARLITO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/15/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CONRAD, MICHELLE E
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DEWS, LASHAY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/26/1994
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FARRELL, JORDAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCKINLEY, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/30/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MIDDLETON, DOMINIQUE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
|
|MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MOORE, STEVEN TODD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/07/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
|
|MURPHY, JAMYIA D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE
|
|PUENTES HERRERA, JOSE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RISINGER, JOSHUA DAVID FRANK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SHROPSHIRE, DAVID DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VARRICHIONE, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WEBB, ALEXIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITT, JOHNATHAN T
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOMBLE, ALLEN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|