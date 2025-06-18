Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD,MICHELLE FAYE

7673 BONNY OAKS DRIVEAPT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOND,JAHMASON LUKE

1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BOND,KRYSTYNA L

1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BONNER,TYLIA

2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BORAN,STACEY RICHARD

1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BRACKETT,DARRELL ANTHONY

1030 POPLAR STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

STALKING

HARASSMENT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

ACT OF TERRORISM

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

ACT OF TERRORISM

ACT OF TERRORISM



COLVIN,CARLITO

4708 ARROWHEAD TRAL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CONRAD,MICHELLE E

755 HOUSTON ST MEMPHIS, 381115715

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



DENT,BARRY RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DERRICK,TEAIR DAYVON

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DERRICK,TEAIR DAYVON

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



DEWS,LASHAY NICOLE

6136 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FARRELL,JORDAN LEE

2225 BEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FORTUNE,GREGORY DALE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



GOINES,SAMUEL JAMES

1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:



HENRY,KEVIN STUART

350 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCBRYAR,JUSTIN BRIAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



MCKINLEY,JOHNATHAN MICHAEL

10175 GREENFIELD RD HIXSON, 39379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCLEMORE,ERIC LEQUAN

2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MIDDLETON,DOMINIQUE LORENZO

3804 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE



MITCHELL,QUINTARIUS ANTWION

4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MOORE,STEVEN TODD

1600 CHAMBLISS AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)



MURPHY,JAMYIA D

1409 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NICHOLSON,WILLIE ROY EDWARD

25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



PORTER,ARIEL MICHELLE

276 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FALSE REPORTS



POTTER,HEATHER ANN

1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PROCTOR,KOBY GAGE

883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE



PUENTES HERRERA,JOSE ALBERTO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RISINGER,JOSHUA DAVID FRANK

342 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

APPEAL / ASSAULT



ROBINSON,JAMES EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SCHUMANN,NICHOLAS FREDIRICK

6715 AMBER ROAD RICHMOND, 23225

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SHROPSHIRE,DAVID DEANTE

6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STRINGFIELD,TRAVIS JOHN

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



THOMAS,RACHEL LOANNE

120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



VARRICHIONE,ANDREA

8111 LAKE WINN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



WEBB,ALEXIS LEE

1329 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WHITMIRE,GREGORY ALLEN

35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WITT,JOHNATHAN T

238 COUNTY ROAD 759 RICEVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

MAIL THEFT 3914129



WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE

2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, MICHELLE FAYE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOND, JAHMASON LUKE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BOND, KRYSTYNA L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BONNER, TYLIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BORAN, STACEY RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, CARLITO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/15/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CONRAD, MICHELLE E

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/13/1970

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DEWS, LASHAY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/26/1994

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FARRELL, JORDAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCKINLEY, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/30/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MIDDLETON, DOMINIQUE LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MOORE, STEVEN TODD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/07/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE) MURPHY, JAMYIA D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE

PUENTES HERRERA, JOSE ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/08/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RISINGER, JOSHUA DAVID FRANK

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

APPEAL / ASSAULT ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SHROPSHIRE, DAVID DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VARRICHIONE, ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/14/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WEBB, ALEXIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/20/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITT, JOHNATHAN T

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

MAIL THEFT 3914129 WOMBLE, ALLEN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



