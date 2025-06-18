Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARNOLD,MICHELLE FAYE
7673 BONNY OAKS DRIVEAPT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOND,JAHMASON LUKE
1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BOND,KRYSTYNA L
1512 WILSON ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BONNER,TYLIA
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BORAN,STACEY RICHARD
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BRACKETT,DARRELL ANTHONY
1030 POPLAR STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
HARASSMENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ACT OF TERRORISM
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
ACT OF TERRORISM
ACT OF TERRORISM

COLVIN,CARLITO
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONRAD,MICHELLE E
755 HOUSTON ST MEMPHIS, 381115715
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

DENT,BARRY RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DERRICK,TEAIR DAYVON
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEWS,LASHAY NICOLE
6136 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARRELL,JORDAN LEE
2225 BEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FORTUNE,GREGORY DALE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

GOINES,SAMUEL JAMES
1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:

HENRY,KEVIN STUART
350 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCBRYAR,JUSTIN BRIAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCKINLEY,JOHNATHAN MICHAEL
10175 GREENFIELD RD HIXSON, 39379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCLEMORE,ERIC LEQUAN
2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIDDLETON,DOMINIQUE LORENZO
3804 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

MITCHELL,QUINTARIUS ANTWION
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MOORE,STEVEN TODD
1600 CHAMBLISS AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)

MURPHY,JAMYIA D
1409 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NICHOLSON,WILLIE ROY EDWARD
25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

PORTER,ARIEL MICHELLE
276 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FALSE REPORTS

POTTER,HEATHER ANN
1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PROCTOR,KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE

PUENTES HERRERA,JOSE ALBERTO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RISINGER,JOSHUA DAVID FRANK
342 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
APPEAL / ASSAULT

ROBINSON,JAMES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SCHUMANN,NICHOLAS FREDIRICK
6715 AMBER ROAD RICHMOND, 23225
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHROPSHIRE,DAVID DEANTE
6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRINGFIELD,TRAVIS JOHN
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS,RACHEL LOANNE
120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VARRICHIONE,ANDREA
8111 LAKE WINN DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WEBB,ALEXIS LEE
1329 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITMIRE,GREGORY ALLEN
35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WITT,JOHNATHAN T
238 COUNTY ROAD 759 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
MAIL THEFT 3914129

WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE
2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

