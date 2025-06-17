Planning Agency Administrator Placed On Administrative Leave

Dan Reuter, administrator of the Regional Planning Agency, has been placed on administrative leave.

Stephanie Cepak, of the mayor's office, said, "The city of Chattanooga Human Resources Department received a complaint alleging a policy violation involving the City Planning Administrator. In accordance with standard procedure, the employee was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We cannot comment on the specifics of the complaint. Paid administrative leave is a non-disciplinary action.

Human Resources will conduct a thorough investigation, including interviews and analysis of all relevant information, before determining whether a policy violation occurred."