School Board Approves $11 Million Wish List

The Hamilton County School Board voted to endorse a budget “wish list” put forward by school board member Ben Connor totaling about $11 million.

Mr. Connor has said the Hamilton County Commission owes the school system budget $11 million under maintenance of effort laws and allowed the “hole” to deepen over several years. Mr. Connor also invited philanthropic gifts as a funding option.

“This is our document of things that would be great if there was more money,” Mr. Connor said. “These are the items that are of value to us.”

The list is not part of the school system’s budget for fiscal year 2026 and will not be presented to the County Commission, who is expected to vote on the schools’ proposed $578 million operating budget next week, it was stated.

The list prioritizes step and longevity increases and gives two percent pay increases to every Hamilton County Schools employee. These were recommended by a completed compensation study, and four members of the County Commission named these increases specifically in their own priorities last week, it was stated.

“Historically (a step increase) hasn’t been guaranteed,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “I would agree that that should be top priority.”

The list seeks to reinstate 0.5-equivelant full-time positions in each school building and designates money for capital maintenance and coaches’ stipends.

Before the vote, a goal to reinstate two and a half positions back to central office was stricken from Mr. Connor’s list at Dr. Robertson’s request.

Board members Larry Grohn and Steve Slater voted against the measure.

“It seems a little overdone,” Mr. Grohn said. “This seems like, you know, we want to somehow put public pressure on the County Commission to consider raising taxes in order to meet our Christmas wish list. I just don’t think that’s the right direction to go, and I can’t vote for this.”