Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER RYAN
1106 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191502
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BICE,JAMES THOMAS
7117 LEA RD PO21503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BRAMLETT,JERRIOD RYAN
120 BRAMLETT DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

CALLAHAN,JOSEPH RANDALL
3112 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHORNES,ANTONAE R
790 SNUFF BRANCH RD PULASKI, 384787029
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHRISTIAN,ALEXIS HALEY
2143 SERENITY DR NW ACWORTH, 30101
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING
BURGLARY

CLARK,LARRY ANTHONY
3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLEMAN,COREY DEWAYNE
903 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

COOPER,MARSHALL ETHAN
HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OTHER 44444444

DAVIS,JAYLEEN ZION
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374073002
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FLERL,AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATHINGTON,DAVID LEE
608 N PARKDALE LN APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

HENDON,CHRISTINE FATIH
854 CLIFTON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HICKERSON,DASHAUN ANTHONY
7166 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLCOMB,LEXUS DARLENE
126 CRAWFORD DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT 39130101

JACKSON,MAKIYA A
1013 GRAYS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

JONES,JEMIKA MICHELLE
1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAYMON,KAREN DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LUEVANO,ISAAC OLMEDA
513 NORTH VIEW DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MAJESKI,ALEK D
1717 WHITE OAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MALONE,ALAN HUGH
417 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

MCKIBBEN,ANTONY DEWAYNE
1216 NORTH SUNRISE DR BOWLING GREEN, 42101
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILLIGAN,JAMIE DANIELLE
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MORALEZ VELAQUEZ,SAMUEL WALTER
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OWNBY,HAVEN DAKOTA
512 GEORGETOWN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REED,TRACY DAWN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON,ALECIA SHAUNTA
5204 TANNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RODAS GONZALES,KLISMAN LIZANDR
3327 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RONKARTZ,NICHOLAS AARON
18 SHERIDAN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSELLI,SAMUEL JOSEPH
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SCRIBNER,VANN KAMRON
3931 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SIMPSON,JIMMY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CLINTON, 37716
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:

THOMPSON,CURTIS ALAN
3721 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VINCENTE-VINCENTE,RIGOBERTO
3409 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALKER,PATRICIA MARIE
648 WALKER HOLLOW RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

WASHINGTON,DOMINQUE DEWAYNE
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WEBB,JACKIE LEE
2003 EAST 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITE,JESSICA JAUMESE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT E8 CHATTANOOGA, 374111907
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

WHITE,WENDY ANNETTE
204 PINE ST. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103 OVER 1000.00
CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
BURGLARY OF AUTO 39140402

WOODARD,PETER D
6204 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

