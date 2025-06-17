Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER RYAN
1106 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191502
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BICE,JAMES THOMAS
7117 LEA RD PO21503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BRAMLETT,JERRIOD RYAN
120 BRAMLETT DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
CALLAHAN,JOSEPH RANDALL
3112 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHORNES,ANTONAE R
790 SNUFF BRANCH RD PULASKI, 384787029
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHRISTIAN,ALEXIS HALEY
2143 SERENITY DR NW ACWORTH, 30101
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING
BURGLARY
CLARK,LARRY ANTHONY
3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLEMAN,COREY DEWAYNE
903 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
COOPER,MARSHALL ETHAN
HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OTHER 44444444
DAVIS,JAYLEEN ZION
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374073002
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FLERL,AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEATHINGTON,DAVID LEE
608 N PARKDALE LN APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HENDON,CHRISTINE FATIH
854 CLIFTON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HICKERSON,DASHAUN ANTHONY
7166 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLCOMB,LEXUS DARLENE
126 CRAWFORD DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT 39130101
JACKSON,MAKIYA A
1013 GRAYS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
JONES,JEMIKA MICHELLE
1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAYMON,KAREN DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LUEVANO,ISAAC OLMEDA
513 NORTH VIEW DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MAJESKI,ALEK D
1717 WHITE OAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MALONE,ALAN HUGH
417 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
MCKIBBEN,ANTONY DEWAYNE
1216 NORTH SUNRISE DR BOWLING GREEN, 42101
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLIGAN,JAMIE DANIELLE
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MORALEZ VELAQUEZ,SAMUEL WALTER
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWNBY,HAVEN DAKOTA
512 GEORGETOWN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REED,TRACY DAWN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON,ALECIA SHAUNTA
5204 TANNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RODAS GONZALES,KLISMAN LIZANDR
3327 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RONKARTZ,NICHOLAS AARON
18 SHERIDAN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSELLI,SAMUEL JOSEPH
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SCRIBNER,VANN KAMRON
3931 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SIMPSON,JIMMY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CLINTON, 37716
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
THOMPSON,CURTIS ALAN
3721 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VINCENTE-VINCENTE,RIGOBERTO
3409 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER,PATRICIA MARIE
648 WALKER HOLLOW RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
WASHINGTON,DOMINQUE DEWAYNE
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WEBB,JACKIE LEE
2003 EAST 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE,JESSICA JAUMESE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT E8 CHATTANOOGA, 374111907
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
WHITE,WENDY ANNETTE
204 PINE ST. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103 OVER 1000.00
CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
BURGLARY OF AUTO 39140402
WOODARD,PETER D
6204 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BICE, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRAMLETT, JERRIOD RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
|
|CALLAHAN, JOSEPH RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/23/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING
- BURGLARY
|
|CLARK, LARRY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOPER, MARSHALL ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JAYLEEN ZION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DENT, BARRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENRY, KEVIN STUART
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/10/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLCOMB, LEXUS DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MAKIYA A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|JONES, JEMIKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LAYMON, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/31/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|LUEVANO, ISAAC OLMEDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MAJESKI, ALEK D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MALONE, ALAN HUGH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/01/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|MCKIBBEN, ANTONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POTTER, HEATHER ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|REED, TRACY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|RONKARTZ, NICHOLAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROSELLI, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/13/1960
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRINGFIELD, TRAVIS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|VINCENTE-VINCENTE, RIGOBERTO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALKER, PATRICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, DOMINQUE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WEBB, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/04/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|WHITE, WENDY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/22/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103 OVER 1000.00
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
- BURGLARY OF AUTO 39140402
|
|WOODARD, PETER D
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|