Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER RYAN

1106 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191502

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BICE,JAMES THOMAS

7117 LEA RD PO21503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BRAMLETT,JERRIOD RYAN

120 BRAMLETT DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE



CALLAHAN,JOSEPH RANDALL

3112 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHORNES,ANTONAE R

790 SNUFF BRANCH RD PULASKI, 384787029

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHRISTIAN,ALEXIS HALEY

2143 SERENITY DR NW ACWORTH, 30101

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING

BURGLARY



CLARK,LARRY ANTHONY

3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COLEMAN,COREY DEWAYNE

903 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



COOPER,MARSHALL ETHAN

HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OTHER 44444444



DAVIS,JAYLEEN ZION

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374073002

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FLERL,AMANDA LEANN

907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEATHINGTON,DAVID LEE

608 N PARKDALE LN APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



HENDON,CHRISTINE FATIH

854 CLIFTON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HICKERSON,DASHAUN ANTHONY

7166 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLCOMB,LEXUS DARLENE

126 CRAWFORD DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT 39130101



JACKSON,MAKIYA A

1013 GRAYS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



JONES,JEMIKA MICHELLE

1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



LAYMON,KAREN DENISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



LUEVANO,ISAAC OLMEDA

513 NORTH VIEW DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MAJESKI,ALEK D

1717 WHITE OAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MALONE,ALAN HUGH

417 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM



MCKIBBEN,ANTONY DEWAYNE

1216 NORTH SUNRISE DR BOWLING GREEN, 42101

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MILLIGAN,JAMIE DANIELLE

230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MORALEZ VELAQUEZ,SAMUEL WALTER

DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



OWNBY,HAVEN DAKOTA

512 GEORGETOWN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



REED,TRACY DAWN

Homeless Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ROBINSON,ALECIA SHAUNTA

5204 TANNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



RODAS GONZALES,KLISMAN LIZANDR

3327 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RONKARTZ,NICHOLAS AARON

18 SHERIDAN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROSELLI,SAMUEL JOSEPH

5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SCRIBNER,VANN KAMRON

3931 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SIMPSON,JIMMY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CLINTON, 37716

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:



THOMPSON,CURTIS ALAN

3721 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



VINCENTE-VINCENTE,RIGOBERTO

3409 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALKER,PATRICIA MARIE

648 WALKER HOLLOW RD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



WASHINGTON,DOMINQUE DEWAYNE

CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WEBB,JACKIE LEE

2003 EAST 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WHITE,JESSICA JAUMESE

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT E8 CHATTANOOGA, 374111907

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



WHITE,WENDY ANNETTE

204 PINE ST. SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103 OVER 1000.00

CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115

BURGLARY OF AUTO 39140402



WOODARD,PETER D

6204 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

