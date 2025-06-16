Latest Headlines

Aggressive Animal Call Leads To Aggravated Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County

  • Monday, June 16, 2025
Tabitha Henley
Tabitha Henley

Two people face charges of aggravated animal cruelty after their dogs charged at a realtor trying to show a property on Ridgeland Road near Rossville.

Tabitha Henley, 43, was arrested on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty. A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of her boyfriend, Richard Nealon, on the same charge.

The investigation began when the realtor called Walker County Animal Control to report several dogs from a neighboring property barking, growling and charging at him. When animal control officers responded to 349 Ridgeland Road, they observed one of the dogs having trouble walking.

Officer Tyler Bishop then knocked on the front door and made contact with Ms. Henley. When asked about the dog’s condition, Ms. Henley told him it had been run over by a vehicle some time ago, but she had not sought veterinary treatment as required by state law. Ms. Henley agreed to surrender the dog to the county so it could receive treatment.

According to a veterinarian, X-rays on the dog’s leg showed it was broken and that the injury was likely suffered several months ago. The veterinarian told Officer Bishop the injury was very painful, and the best course of action was to amputate the dog’s leg.

Ms. Henley and Nealon face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, or both if convicted.

