Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Family Loses Home And Pets From House Fire Sunday Morning

  • Sunday, June 15, 2025

A house fire early Sunday morning claimed a Soddy Daisy family's home and two pets.

At 12:40 a.m., Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to 115 Nale Road on a reported structure fire. Once firefighters confirmed all family members were out of the house, they established water supply and started extinguishing the fire. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Damages are extensive.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department requested a mutual aid from Dallas Bay VFD for additional manpower.

HCEMS stood by on the fire scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.


Latest Headlines
State Report Recommends TBI Establish Crime Lab In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 6/16/2025
Pedestrian Hit Then Leaves Scene - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Naples 2-2 In Pivotal USL Match
  • Sports
  • 6/16/2025
Tennessee May Revenues Exceed Budget Estimates By $36 Million
  • Government
  • 6/16/2025
Crime Victims Invited To Meet With Georgia Parole Board To Prevent Violent Criminals From Being Released
  • Government
  • 6/16/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/16/2025
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/16/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

School Board Approves $11 Million Wish List
  • 6/16/2025

The Hamilton County School Board voted to endorse a budget “wish list” put forward by school board member Ben Connor totaling about $11 million. Mr. Connor has said the Hamilton County Commission ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEXANDER,CYRUS ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Sewer Rates To Increase Another 30 Percent
  • 6/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2025
Legislative Delegation Says New Mental Hospital Will Not Be At Lincoln Park
  • 6/13/2025
Jasper Middle School Teacher Investigated For Mishandling Fundraiser Money
  • 6/13/2025
Opinion
Days Of Rage - And Response (2)
  • 6/16/2025
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation - And Response
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation - And Response
  • 6/15/2025
Remodel The Justice Building For The New Crime Lab
  • 6/16/2025
Are We Going To War Yet Again?
  • 6/16/2025
Please Vote No On The Home Builders Amendments
  • 6/16/2025
Sports
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Naples 2-2 In Pivotal USL Match
  • 6/16/2025
Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • 6/15/2025
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
  • 6/15/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader On Saturday
  • 6/15/2025
McDermott, Smith Score Second Half Goals In CFC Women's Win Over Atlanta Fire United
  • 6/14/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Curveball
Life With Ferris: Curveball
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
  • 6/16/2025
Civitan Club Hears From New City Councilman Ron Elliott
Civitan Club Hears From New City Councilman Ron Elliott
  • 6/16/2025
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
  • 6/16/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/16/2025
Entertainment
The CSO's 25-26 Season Will Be "Reflection"
The CSO's 25-26 Season Will Be "Reflection"
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/12/2025
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Features Chris Gelbaudo And Lauren Jenkins; Levi Ouimet To Open
  • 6/12/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
Opinion
Days Of Rage - And Response (2)
  • 6/16/2025
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation - And Response
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation - And Response
  • 6/15/2025
Remodel The Justice Building For The New Crime Lab
  • 6/16/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
  • 6/16/2025
Tennessee American Water Recognized For Excellence In Water Quality By Partnership For Safe Water
  • 6/12/2025
Gas Prices Drop 3.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/16/2025
Real Estate
Area Realtors Met With National Lawmakers To Promote Housing Availability, Increase Access To Homeownership
  • 6/16/2025
Year-Long "Luxury Condominiums" Development Begins In Chattanooga's Southside
  • 6/12/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
  • 6/12/2025
McCallie Father-Son Weekend 2025 Sees Record Attendance
  • 6/12/2025
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
  • 6/12/2025
Living Well
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
Archaeology And More
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
  • 6/11/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
  • 6/13/2025
Holston United Methodists Approve Resolution Against Christian Nationalism
  • 6/12/2025
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
  • 6/11/2025
Obituaries
Tina Hicks
Tina Hicks
  • 6/16/2025
Pamela Sherrill Rowan
Pamela Sherrill Rowan
  • 6/16/2025
Phyllis Irene Maxine McClure
Phyllis Irene Maxine McClure
  • 6/16/2025
Government
Crime Victims Invited To Meet With Georgia Parole Board To Prevent Violent Criminals From Being Released
  • 6/16/2025
Tennessee May Revenues Exceed Budget Estimates By $36 Million
  • 6/16/2025
Pedestrian Hit Then Leaves Scene - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/16/2025