Lookout Mountain, Ga. Sewer Rates To Increase Another 30 Percent

  • Sunday, June 15, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The Lookout Mountain, Ga. City Council passed the $1.9 million budget  for 2025-2026 on the second and final reading Thursday night. But the property tax rate and things that the city will do and items that will be purchased are unknown at this time.

The new budget was based on budgets from prior years, said City Manager Kenny Lee. It will be fall before Walker County sets the county property tax rate and after that is known, the city will set its separate millage rate. Until then, items contained in the new budget are just a “wish list.” Specifics of what can be done depend on the revenue that is received. 

What is known is that the sewer charges will be increased significantly. The sewer fund is distinct and separate from the operating budget. It must stand on its own and be supported by the customers. Until 2024, the city had never increased sewer rates, but raised the rates by 30 percent last July. Extensive work has been ongoing to obtain a $2.3 million low interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for renovating the city’s sewer pump station. C.P.A. Paul Johnson, City Attorney Bill Pickering and Vice Mayor Arch Willingham were credited with collecting the extensive needed information for the financing. Mr. Johnson recommended increasing the sewer charges by another 30 percent in fiscal year 2026 to cover the debt service for that loan plus other increased costs related to the sewer. That new increase of 30 percent will go into effect on July 1, this year. The next step forward will be to seek proposals for the work. 

The city’s wish list includes the purchase of several vehicles for the pubic works and streets department. A new leaf machine, a salt spreader and a truck that is needed. And work that the city hopes can be done this coming year is striping the roads and paving on a street-by-street basis. 

Controlling storm water continues to be addressed. Runoff that crossed the central portion of Peter Pan Road and created problems as it continued to flow downhill, has been tackled. A new culvert was built and the street has been reopened. The city’s engineer evaluated the work and  estimated the cost would be around $80,000. Instead, the city’s capable public works employees were praised for doing the work themselves. Grading around the site is still needed. 

Other projects that the public works department is in process of doing includes continuing to remove storm damaged trees and repairing the stone sidewalk that is near the Methodist church. Marshall Brock is scheduled to remove two dead trees near the gazebo. The city extends a special thanks to Lulu Brock and Dennis Bishop for leading a community event to clean up Joe Wilson Park in May. The archway across Hardy Road will be renovated. A contract has been signed for the work and the next step is a pre-construction meeting in mid-July.

The fleet of vehicles is getting the attention that it needs, said Councilman Leckenby. The Kubota tractor has been repaired and brush collection has resumed. The brakes on both the main and brush/garbage trucks have been replaced. And now that the season has end, the leaf truck will need to be overhauled or replaced. The next day that the dumpster will be available has been moved to  July 12 because of the July 4th holiday weekend.  

The gardens throughout the town will all be weeded and mulched by a team of hired landscapers. They began at the gazebo on Lula Lake Drive and then Joe Wheeler Park, and next will move to Fairy Trail Garden behind the school. City Manager Lee also plans to ask  for assistance from Rock City for park maintenance. He also said that as the parks were built, those planning them got smarter and each one was designed to require less maintenance than the ones before. The new park on Cinderella will have mostly grass and boulders. 

Announcements of interest this month incudes that the parade route for the annual Fourth of July parade has been changed. This year it will start at The Commons in Tennessee and travel to the Georgia Town Hall where vendors will be set up on the lawn in front of the building.

Councilman Tony Townes has suggested that the Lookout Mountain Rec Board hold a fundraiser by selling used athletic equipment. The money could go toward recreation projects on the mountain and if items are not sold, they could be donated to an organization such as the Goodwill or to children that need it.

The city manager announced that “Bike Ride Across Georgia,” will return to Lookout Mountain, Ga. in June 2026, where the ride will originate.

Vice Mayor Willingham, the council liaison with the planning commission, said at the last meeting there was discussion of a potential subdivision at approximately 1700 Lula Lake Road. Options of flag lots, easements, and major and minor subdivisions took place. The property owner was told to wait for Attorney Pickering’s opinion before it could move forward. 


