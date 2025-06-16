Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER,CYRUS KENDALL

416 BROAD ST EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAILEY,SABRINA

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BROWNING,TYLER JAMES

4287 GREEN ACRES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRYANT,BRENDA JEAN

1915 SPRINGVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHANTHAVONG,TIARA MALIYAH

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROSS,MEGAN LEEANN

7601 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DAVIS,DESTINI BROOKE

11 GLENBROOK DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DIAZ,DELMAR D

3613 FONTAINE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GUERRERO,CHRISTIAN MARCOS

1701 N CONCORD RD APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HICKS,DAVID LEBRON

7637 MALLETTE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HUGHLEY,DAVID DEVON

2488 SHENANDOAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JACKSON,DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

9044 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JOHNSON,DAVID ALBERT

8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37368

Age at Arrest:

76 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES,ARLANTIS JEROME

713 WOODVALE AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



KELLOGG,PRISCILLA O

5507 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KILGORE,KRYSTAL NICOLE

8112 ANGIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



LOPEZ RAMIREZ,ROSALIO MATEO

3609 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MANGHAM,MAKALIA ALEXANDRIA

1670 JED LANE HIXSON, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MORALES,LEVI VENTURA

5502 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



READUS,KOURTNEY SIMONE

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



REYNOLDS,ROLAND RICO

2211 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO

9680 HIXSON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 373793699

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D



SIMON,HUMBERTO TOMAS

307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SMITH,AMANDA CAROL

11615 GUFF RD SODDY DASIY, 37416

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST



SMITH,ANTONIO DESHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



SMITH,BETHANY R

HOMELESS MOUNTAIN CITY, 376831096

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SNEED,DARRIUS MONTRELLE

201 EADS STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



STEELE,PRESTON DALE

1514 WILLIAM ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



STEWART,LAJUAN MATEO

7730 VISTA HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



TOWNES,VICTOR BERNARD

1504 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



WHITSON,TROY LEN

712 BOGGS AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WILHITE HYLTON,DESTINY RENA

5675 ROSWELL RD APT 50C SANDY SPRINGS, 30342

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CYRUS KENDALL

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/28/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAILEY, SABRINA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BROWNING, TYLER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/13/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRYANT, BRENDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/24/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHANTHAVONG, TIARA MALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, DESTINI BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN MARCOS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HICKS, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HUGHLEY, DAVID DEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 02/05/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KELLOGG, PRISCILLA O

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/09/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LEAMON, TONYA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LOPEZ RAMIREZ, ROSALIO MATEO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MANGHAM, MAKALIA ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/13/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWNBY, HAVEN DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D SMITH, AMANDA CAROL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST SMITH, BETHANY R

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, PRESTON DALE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STEWART, LAJUAN MATEO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/23/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER WHITSON, TROY LEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILHITE HYLTON, DESTINY RENA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/21/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



