  • Monday, June 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER,CYRUS KENDALL
416 BROAD ST EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAILEY,SABRINA
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BROWNING,TYLER JAMES
4287 GREEN ACRES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRYANT,BRENDA JEAN
1915 SPRINGVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHANTHAVONG,TIARA MALIYAH
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROSS,MEGAN LEEANN
7601 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAVIS,DESTINI BROOKE
11 GLENBROOK DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DIAZ,DELMAR D
3613 FONTAINE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GUERRERO,CHRISTIAN MARCOS
1701 N CONCORD RD APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HICKS,DAVID LEBRON
7637 MALLETTE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HUGHLEY,DAVID DEVON
2488 SHENANDOAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JACKSON,DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
9044 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JOHNSON,DAVID ALBERT
8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37368
Age at Arrest:
76 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,ARLANTIS JEROME
713 WOODVALE AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KELLOGG,PRISCILLA O
5507 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KILGORE,KRYSTAL NICOLE
8112 ANGIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LOPEZ RAMIREZ,ROSALIO MATEO
3609 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MANGHAM,MAKALIA ALEXANDRIA
1670 JED LANE HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORALES,LEVI VENTURA
5502 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

READUS,KOURTNEY SIMONE
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REYNOLDS,ROLAND RICO
2211 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO
9680 HIXSON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 373793699
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

SIMON,HUMBERTO TOMAS
307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH,AMANDA CAROL
11615 GUFF RD SODDY DASIY, 37416
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST

SMITH,ANTONIO DESHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SMITH,BETHANY R
HOMELESS MOUNTAIN CITY, 376831096
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SNEED,DARRIUS MONTRELLE
201 EADS STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

STEELE,PRESTON DALE
1514 WILLIAM ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STEWART,LAJUAN MATEO
7730 VISTA HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

TOWNES,VICTOR BERNARD
1504 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

WHITSON,TROY LEN
712 BOGGS AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILHITE HYLTON,DESTINY RENA
5675 ROSWELL RD APT 50C SANDY SPRINGS, 30342
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CYRUS KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/28/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAILEY, SABRINA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BROWNING, TYLER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/13/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRYANT, BRENDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/24/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHANTHAVONG, TIARA MALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, DESTINI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HICKS, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHLEY, DAVID DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 02/05/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KELLOGG, PRISCILLA O
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEAMON, TONYA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LOPEZ RAMIREZ, ROSALIO MATEO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MANGHAM, MAKALIA ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/13/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWNBY, HAVEN DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
SMITH, AMANDA CAROL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST
SMITH, BETHANY R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEELE, PRESTON DALE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEWART, LAJUAN MATEO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/23/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
WHITSON, TROY LEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILHITE HYLTON, DESTINY RENA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/21/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



