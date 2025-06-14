Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BAUSTISTA, HUGO BARGAS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, JORDAN T

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/29/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWNLOW, RAHEEM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/22/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BUTCHEE, TERRANCE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMONS, MIRIAHIA ROCHEITA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DAVIS, NARONDA RENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DETTMER, PRISCILLA BREEDWELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/30/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EBERHARDT, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 05/15/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARR, CALLIE NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FLORES RODRIGUEZ, DANILO J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 60/40

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANGER, SPENCER LEO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/15/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT UNDER $500

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HARPER, MILES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/08/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HAYES, JUAN D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HEADRICK, JESSICA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/19/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWARD, KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/02/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HYLER, KEVIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/22/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JESSIE, OCTAVIOUS DONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JOSE, SILVIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOVELESS, RICHARD DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/03/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/23/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION VIOLATION MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCMAHAN, GEORGE ADAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

MOORE, JACK RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 04/12/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OTIS, JARVIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, BRANDON COLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, ZEVA ALEXANDRA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/25/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT REED, LATIJIA LEVERNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION ROSS, KENNETH DAVID

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/23/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RYMER, ADRIAN NATHANIAL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCRUGGS, AVA RENA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/20/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH THOMAS, JAHMANI ACHAMA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALLER, OCTAVIUS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WIGGINS, TIMOTHY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/24/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





