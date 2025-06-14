Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 14, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNETT,HONESTY PRESS
1614 WEST 54TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BAUSTISTA,HUGO BARGAS
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAUSTISTA,HUGO BARGAS
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

BENNETT,QUINTON ALLEN
470 8BOWN BRIDGE ROAD DAYTONJ, 30721
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BENNETT,QUINTON ALLEN
4708BOWN BRIDGE DAYTONJ, 30721
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

BILLUPS,JORDAN T
6318 CELTIC DR HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BREEDLOVE,BREANNA KAY
7 ROSE ST HOMELESS WOODVILLE, 35776
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESP

BROWNLOW,RAHEEM
2415 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BUTCHEE,TERRANCE LAMONT
1310 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CLEMONS,MIRIAHIA ROCHEITA
2200 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

COE,ANTOINE LAMONTIE
1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

COMBS,KALEIGH MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

DAVIS,LENARD ALLEN
2337 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS,NARONDA RENE
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DEBTER,BRANDY MICHELLE
960 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DETTMER,PRISCILLA BREEDWELL
1041 B AVE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EBERHARDT,CHARLES
4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
75 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EBERHARDT,CHARLES
4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
75 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARR,CALLIE NECOLE
53 LEWIS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

FLEMISTER,DOMINQUE LEDARIUS
1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111027
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

FORD,JESSICA REANN
HOMELESS , 30736
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GANN,KATHRYN MARIE
10909 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 373364038
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

GRANGER,SPENCER LEO
6008 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

GREENE,SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT UNDER $500
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HARPER,MILES ALEXANDER
2113 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HAYES,JUAN D
1101 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HERNANDEZ NIETO,ANGEL
312 MCBRIEN ROAD APT 427 CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWARD,KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HYLER,KEVIN WAYNE
497 POST OAK RD HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JESSIE,OCTAVIOUS DONTRELL
440 JOHNSON ST SE DAWSON, 39842
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JOSE,SILVIA
107 GAY ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOVELESS,RICHARD DOUGLAS
4810 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH,
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MARCHMAN,LAVON PATRICK
1687 HAMLETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION VIOLATION

MCMAHAN,GEORGE ADAM
HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

MIDDLETON,JAMES BRIAN
807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE,JACK RODNEY
6467 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NEWBERRY,BILLY JOE
13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NORWOOD,SHARNEE LASHELLE
7249 E BRAINERD RD APT 169 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

OATTES,CRAMELL ANTOINE
914 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OTIS,JARVIS
227 COMMERCE AVENUE WATERTOWN, 37184
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PAYNE,BRANDON COLE
5895 STOLEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAYNE,SCOTT ALAN
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

PHILLIPS,ZEVA ALEXANDRA DARLEN
4003 BROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

REED,LATIJIA LEVERNE
9055 HAILEYS POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROSTITUTION

ROSS,DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROSS,KENNETH DAVID
4716 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RYMER,ADRIAN NATHANIAL
155 FLINT SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

SCRUGGS,AVA RENA
226 SERENA DR HIXSON, 373431731
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SNOW,ANDRE MONTRELL
3204 REGMEN RD APT 3104 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SOLOFF,AMY ELIZABETH
2448 BLUE MIST DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773554
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

STARLING,CARLOS LAYLE
4609 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STOUDEMIRE,GLENDA FAYE
239 CREAMERY WAY APT 202 SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

THOMAS,JAHMANI ACHAMA
631 MAPLE STREET CT APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VINES,ANTONIO LAMAR
801 N Holtzclaw Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VOSS,GREGORY ALAN
6929 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WADE,JADEN DEONTAE
7424 BLOWSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

WASHINGTON,OTIS JAMES
2329 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WIGGINS,TIMOTHY JEROME
1731 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMS,BILLY FRED
6933 BARTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WILLIAMS,DEVON KASSANOVA
3900 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VANDALISM OVER $1000
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

YODER,ALYSSA NICOLE
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

BAUSTISTA, HUGO BARGAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, JORDAN T
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWNLOW, RAHEEM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/22/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BUTCHEE, TERRANCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMONS, MIRIAHIA ROCHEITA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DAVIS, NARONDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DETTMER, PRISCILLA BREEDWELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EBERHARDT, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/15/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARR, CALLIE NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
FLORES RODRIGUEZ, DANILO J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 60/40
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANGER, SPENCER LEO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARPER, MILES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/08/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAYES, JUAN D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HEADRICK, JESSICA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/19/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYLER, KEVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/22/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JESSIE, OCTAVIOUS DONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JOSE, SILVIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOVELESS, RICHARD DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/03/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/23/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION VIOLATION
MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCMAHAN, GEORGE ADAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MOORE, JACK RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 04/12/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OTIS, JARVIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, BRANDON COLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, ZEVA ALEXANDRA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/25/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
REED, LATIJIA LEVERNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
ROSS, KENNETH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RYMER, ADRIAN NATHANIAL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCRUGGS, AVA RENA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/20/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
THOMAS, JAHMANI ACHAMA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALLER, OCTAVIUS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WIGGINS, TIMOTHY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)






