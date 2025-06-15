Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARBY,MATTHEW DEWAYNE

4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BELL,KRISTINA RENEE

3556 GARNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS

162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS

162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS

162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELTON,TERESA KIM

162 SPARROW DRIVE TRENTON, 37415

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLACK,CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

234 CURTIS DRIVE NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



CALLOWAY,KEMARION L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA)



CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CHAPMAN,EDWARD IV

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



COOPER,SHANESHA ANDREE

2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



COOPER,TRISTAN DAYMON

513 ARLIGNTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DAIGLE,BRANDON TYLER

9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ESCOBAR CACERES,GERMAN GEOVANY

8178 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FLORES RODRIGUEZ,DANILO J

1085 POPLAR STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING 60/40

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARDNETT,KENNEDY E

1400 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE

1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEADRICK,JESSICA LEIGH

2003 GREGORY LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HERNANDEZ,JAMES ALEXANDER

101 SEQUIOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HIGGINS,RANDI LETASHA

242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HOLDER,CANDACE CHERIE

12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOLDER,CANDACE CHERIE

12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MAIL THEFT



HUDSON,JUWUAN MARQUIS

2008 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



JOHNSON,EMILY CHRISTINE

334 N EAST V24TH AVE , 33435

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)



LEDFORD,ROBERT MICHAEL

144 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



LOCKETT,ERIC DONNEAL

1905 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MACK,SYLVIA ALICIA

119 HOLLYBERRY LN #119 Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MACK,SYLVIA ALICIA

119 Hollyberry Ln #119 Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN



MCDUFFEY,DARREN RAYNARD

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



NARANJO,CATHERINE W

714 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



NARRAMORE,ZACHARY LOGAN

1111 GLENTENA RD ROSSFIELD, 30741

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



NEWMAN,KANE KERWYN

3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



NICELY,SHEENA ELAINE

1107 NILE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



PARKS,KERRY ANTWUG

4625 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PARRA,APRIL

500 WILLIAMS DR APT 110 MERTTIA, 30096

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



PATEL,URVI

3013 WATERFRONT CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING 52/30

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PAYNE,DAVID EUGENE

9620 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



PEREZ,EVISAI MIGUEL

3535 MT.CREEK RD.APT#612 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SANDERSON,SERENA NICOLE

711 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMILEY,DANIEL JUSTIN

724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NON SUPPORYT



SMITH,ROBERT DEMONTE

899 ARLINGTONAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SMITH,THOMAS WAYNE

5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



SUTTON,JUSTIN KYLE

345 BRUMLOW HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TOSE,DELILAH ROSETTA

350 UPPER CLEAR CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 373814684

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



VAZQUEZ,EUMAG MAURICIO

715 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING 51/40

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



VELASCO,TEODORE

1723 JOHN ROSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WADE,JOHNNY LEBRON

2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



WALKER,ASHLEY NICOLE

8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)



WALLER,OCTAVIUS MAURICE

2838 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST



WALLER,OCTAVIUS MAURICE

2838 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WESTMORELAND,SONJA ASHLEY

10 BELVOIR CIRCLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BELL, KRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BELTON, TERESA KIM

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BLACK, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION CALLOWAY, KEMARION L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/15/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA) CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COOPER, SHANESHA ANDREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARDNETT, KENNEDY E

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUDSON, JUWUAN MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO) LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS NARANJO, CATHERINE W

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/08/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NARRAMORE, ZACHARY LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PARRA, APRIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PATEL, URVI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 52/30

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/15/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PEREZ, EVISAI MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/24/1965

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SANDERSON, SERENA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/16/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NON SUPPORYT SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOSE, DELILAH ROSETTA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/01/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING 51/40

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE VELASCO, TEODORE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA) WALLER, OCTAVIUS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



