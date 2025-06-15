Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BELTON, TERESA KIM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BLACK, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|CALLOWAY, KEMARION L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, SHANESHA ANDREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDNETT, KENNEDY E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, JUWUAN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NARANJO, CATHERINE W
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/08/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|NARRAMORE, ZACHARY LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PARRA, APRIL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PATEL, URVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 52/30
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PEREZ, EVISAI MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/24/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SANDERSON, SERENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TOSE, DELILAH ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING 51/40
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|VELASCO, TEODORE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|WALLER, OCTAVIUS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|