Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 15, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARBY,MATTHEW DEWAYNE
4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BELL,KRISTINA RENEE
3556 GARNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS
162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS
162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELTON,JAMES TRAVIS
162 SPARROW DR TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELTON,TERESA KIM
162 SPARROW DRIVE TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLACK,CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
234 CURTIS DRIVE NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CALLOWAY,KEMARION L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA)

CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY
805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CHAPMAN,EDWARD IV
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

COOPER,SHANESHA ANDREE
2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

COOPER,TRISTAN DAYMON
513 ARLIGNTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DAIGLE,BRANDON TYLER
9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESCOBAR CACERES,GERMAN GEOVANY
8178 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FLORES RODRIGUEZ,DANILO J
1085 POPLAR STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING 60/40
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARDNETT,KENNEDY E
1400 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE
1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEADRICK,JESSICA LEIGH
2003 GREGORY LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HERNANDEZ,JAMES ALEXANDER
101 SEQUIOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HIGGINS,RANDI LETASHA
242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HOLDER,CANDACE CHERIE
12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLDER,CANDACE CHERIE
12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MAIL THEFT

HUDSON,JUWUAN MARQUIS
2008 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

JOHNSON,EMILY CHRISTINE
334 N EAST V24TH AVE , 33435
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

LEDFORD,ROBERT MICHAEL
144 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

LOCKETT,ERIC DONNEAL
1905 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MACK,SYLVIA ALICIA
119 HOLLYBERRY LN #119 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MACK,SYLVIA ALICIA
119 Hollyberry Ln #119 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

MCDUFFEY,DARREN RAYNARD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

NARANJO,CATHERINE W
714 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

NARRAMORE,ZACHARY LOGAN
1111 GLENTENA RD ROSSFIELD, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

NEWMAN,KANE KERWYN
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NICELY,SHEENA ELAINE
1107 NILE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PARKS,KERRY ANTWUG
4625 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PARRA,APRIL
500 WILLIAMS DR APT 110 MERTTIA, 30096
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PATEL,URVI
3013 WATERFRONT CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING 52/30
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PAYNE,DAVID EUGENE
9620 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PEREZ,EVISAI MIGUEL
3535 MT.CREEK RD.APT#612 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SANDERSON,SERENA NICOLE
711 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMILEY,DANIEL JUSTIN
724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NON SUPPORYT

SMITH,ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTONAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH,THOMAS WAYNE
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SUTTON,JUSTIN KYLE
345 BRUMLOW HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOSE,DELILAH ROSETTA
350 UPPER CLEAR CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 373814684
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VAZQUEZ,EUMAG MAURICIO
715 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING 51/40
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VELASCO,TEODORE
1723 JOHN ROSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WADE,JOHNNY LEBRON
2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WALKER,ASHLEY NICOLE
8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)

WALLER,OCTAVIUS MAURICE
2838 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST

WALLER,OCTAVIUS MAURICE
2838 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WESTMORELAND,SONJA ASHLEY
10 BELVOIR CIRCLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

