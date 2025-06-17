Approval Given For Subdivision With 102 Houses On 32 Acres At Collegedale's Bell Farms

Thirty two acres of property in Collegedale known as Bell Farms has been rezoned from C-2 Shopping Center Commercial to R-1-H, High Density Single Family Residential. The city’s planning commission made a recommendation for the zoning amendment with conditions. After the commissioners approved the recommendations, the new Bell Farms subdivision can move forward.

Some of the conditions that are required include that the buffer be increased from 25 to 50 feet. That was satisfied when the developer bought an additional parcel of 4,113 square feet south of White Oak Valley Circle to increase the buffer. It must be left natural or be planted.

Density shall not exceed 3.19 dwelling units per acre, which will allow room for 102 houses with 25 percent of the area designated as community space with a walking path, a fountain in a detention pond, a pool and possibly a playground along with the required setbacks.

Collegedale’s library, now named The Katie Lamb Library, is being renovated and, as the work is being done, unexpected problems have been uncovered. One is that mold was found and will need to be remediated. A change order was approved for the amount of $69,570 for mold removal with an added 35 days to complete. The mold was found to be caused by improper glazing and caulking the brick, and is not eligible to submit for insurance. A second change order for the library was to bring electrical boxes in the floor up to code. This change order will be for the amount of $16,299.

Another upgrade was authorized for the Collegedale Airport for the purchase of a weather system for $57,054. Mayor Morty Lloyd, who is a pilot, said that the new “Say Weather” equipment has a good reputation.

Auctioning of three pieces of equipment from the pubic works department was approved by the council. That will include a 1987 Komatsu bulldozer with 4,756 hours, an International Dresser bulldozer and a 1997 Ford F-450 truck used to haul water for the greenway. After the old vehicles are sold, officials will begin looking for new equipment that the department can use every day. If large equipment is used just occasionally such as the bulldozers, they will be rented as needed.

The commission passed a resolution to enter into a 30-day lease with Collegedale Properties for the use of land for the upcoming Freedom Festival on July 3.That will give the time needed for making preparations and the Independence Day celebration.

Heavy rainfall over the last weekend resulted in flooding in several areas around the city. Commissioner Tim Johnson addressed that problem. He said four inches of rain fell in one hour, overwhelming the drainage system and flooding the Four Corners area of the city. City Manager Wayon Hines said the storm drains were designed to handle that amount of water over a span of 24 hours. The commissioner wanted residents to know that the city is aware of the problem but there is nothing that Collegedale can do about it.