Latest Headlines

Approval Given For Subdivision With 102 Houses On 32 Acres At Collegedale's Bell Farms

  • Tuesday, June 17, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Thirty two acres of property in Collegedale known as Bell Farms has been rezoned from C-2 Shopping Center Commercial to R-1-H, High Density Single Family Residential. The city’s planning commission made a recommendation for the zoning amendment with conditions. After the commissioners approved the recommendations, the new Bell Farms subdivision can move forward.

Some of the conditions that are required include that the buffer be increased from 25 to 50 feet. That was satisfied when the developer bought an additional parcel of 4,113 square feet south of White Oak Valley Circle to increase the buffer. It must be left natural or be planted.

Density shall not exceed 3.19 dwelling units per acre, which will allow room for 102 houses with 25 percent of the area designated as community space with a walking path, a fountain in a detention pond, a pool and possibly a playground along with the required setbacks.

Collegedale’s library, now named The Katie Lamb Library, is being renovated and, as the work is being done, unexpected problems have been uncovered. One is that mold was found and will need to be remediated. A change order was approved for the amount of $69,570 for mold removal with an added 35 days to complete. The mold was found to be caused by improper glazing and caulking the brick, and is not eligible to submit for insurance. A second change order for the library was to bring electrical boxes in the floor up to code. This change order will be for the amount of $16,299.

Another upgrade was authorized for the Collegedale Airport for the purchase of a weather system for $57,054. Mayor Morty Lloyd, who is a pilot, said that the new “Say Weather” equipment has a good reputation.

Auctioning of three pieces of equipment from the pubic works department was approved by the council. That will include a 1987 Komatsu bulldozer with 4,756 hours, an International Dresser bulldozer and a 1997 Ford F-450 truck used to haul water for the greenway. After the old vehicles are sold, officials will begin looking for new equipment that the department can use every day. If large equipment is used just occasionally such as the bulldozers, they will be rented as needed.

The commission passed a resolution to enter into a 30-day lease with Collegedale Properties for the use of land for the upcoming Freedom Festival on July 3.That will give the time needed for making preparations and the Independence Day celebration.

Heavy rainfall over the last weekend resulted in flooding in several areas around the city. Commissioner Tim Johnson addressed that problem. He said four inches of rain fell in one hour, overwhelming the drainage system and flooding the Four Corners area of the city. City Manager Wayon Hines said the storm drains were designed to handle that amount of water over a span of 24 hours. The commissioner wanted residents to know that the city is aware of the problem but there is nothing that Collegedale can do about it.

Latest Headlines
Approval Given For Subdivision With 102 Houses On 32 Acres At Collegedale's Bell Farms
  • Breaking News
  • 6/17/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/17/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/17/2025
PHOTOS: CASL - Stuart Heights Hosts Signal Mountain Swimmers
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/17/2025
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
  • Sports
  • 6/17/2025
Breaking News
Approval Given For Subdivision With 102 Houses On 32 Acres At Collegedale's Bell Farms
  • 6/17/2025

Thirty two acres of property in Collegedale known as Bell Farms has been rezoned from C-2 Shopping Center Commercial to R-1-H, High Density Single Family Residential. The city’s planning commission ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/17/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER ... more

East Ridge Approves Lowered Property Tax Rate
  • 6/16/2025

The city of East Ridge has passed the 2025-2026 budget with the lowest property tax rate of any city in Hamilton County except Lakesite and Walden. And those municipalities do not provide city ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/16/2025
School Board Approves $11 Million Wish List
  • 6/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/16/2025
Soddy Daisy Family Loses Home And Pets From House Fire Sunday Morning
  • 6/15/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Sewer Rates To Increase Another 30 Percent
  • 6/15/2025
Opinion
Days Of Rage - And Response (3)
  • 6/16/2025
Is Hamilton County Providing A Pathway For Future Farmers?
  • 6/16/2025
Republicans Need To Speak Up Against Political Violence
  • 6/16/2025
Remodel The Justice Building For The New Crime Lab
  • 6/16/2025
Are We Going To War Yet Again?
  • 6/16/2025
Sports
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Naples 2-2 In Pivotal USL Match
  • 6/16/2025
Randy Smith: How I Spent My Summer Vacations
Randy Smith: How I Spent My Summer Vacations
  • 6/16/2025
Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • 6/15/2025
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
  • 6/15/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Curveball
Life With Ferris: Curveball
  • 6/16/2025
Civitan Club Hears From New City Councilman Ron Elliott
Civitan Club Hears From New City Councilman Ron Elliott
  • 6/16/2025
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
  • 6/16/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/16/2025
Entertainment
The CSO's 25-26 Season Will Be "Reflection"
The CSO's 25-26 Season Will Be "Reflection"
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/12/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
  • 6/16/2025
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Features Chris Gelbaudo And Lauren Jenkins; Levi Ouimet To Open
  • 6/12/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
Opinion
Days Of Rage - And Response (3)
  • 6/16/2025
Is Hamilton County Providing A Pathway For Future Farmers?
  • 6/16/2025
Republicans Need To Speak Up Against Political Violence
  • 6/16/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
  • 6/16/2025
Tennessee Attorney General Joins 55 AG Coalition For $7.4 Billion Purdue Settlement
  • 6/16/2025
Gas Prices Drop 3.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/16/2025
Real Estate
Area Realtors Met With National Lawmakers To Promote Housing Availability, Increase Access To Homeownership
  • 6/16/2025
Year-Long "Luxury Condominiums" Development Begins In Chattanooga's Southside
  • 6/12/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Student Scene
UTC’s Bhosale Becomes First Chemical Engineering Professor From Tennessee To Receive Early-Career NSF ERI Award
UTC’s Bhosale Becomes First Chemical Engineering Professor From Tennessee To Receive Early-Career NSF ERI Award
  • 6/16/2025
Youth For Understanding In Cleveland
Youth For Understanding In Cleveland
  • 6/17/2025
CSCC Library Moving For Renovations
  • 6/16/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Metabolic Center Hosts Free Weight Loss Seminar June 26
  • 6/16/2025
Online Auditions Still Open For Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga
  • 6/16/2025
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
Memories
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
Archaeology And More
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
  • 6/11/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee Aquarium, 2 National Groups To Host River Clean-up In Chattanooga On Wednesday
Tennessee Aquarium, 2 National Groups To Host River Clean-up In Chattanooga On Wednesday
  • 6/17/2025
TDOT Resumes Project Milkweed Orders; Asks For Public Feedback
  • 6/16/2025
8 Tennessee State Parks Add Adult-Sized Changing Tables
8 Tennessee State Parks Add Adult-Sized Changing Tables
  • 6/16/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Greater Tucker Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 22
Greater Tucker Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 22
  • 6/13/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
  • 6/13/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/16/2025
Obituaries
John (Max) M. Williams
John (Max) M. Williams
  • 6/17/2025
Nancy Carol Martin
Nancy Carol Martin
  • 6/16/2025
Albert James Bowles, Jr.
Albert James Bowles, Jr.
  • 6/16/2025
Government
Crime Victims Invited To Meet With Georgia Parole Board To Prevent Violent Criminals From Being Released
  • 6/16/2025
Tennessee May Revenues Exceed Budget Estimates By $36 Million
  • 6/16/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/17/2025