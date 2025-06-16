Chattanooga Tourism Co. Advances Sports Tourism Facilities Assessment

Chattanooga Tourism Co. will conduct the first of two site visits with sports tourism facilities assessment consultants in June as part of a strategic study to evaluate Hamilton County's tournament-ready venues and identify development opportunities.

The assessment comes on the heels of securing hosting rights for TSSAA tennis championships in 2026-2027, adding to Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s growing sports portfolio that benefits visitors and residents alike.

"We compete with every other city to bring sports tournaments and special events to Chattanooga, and we need to remain competitive," said Chattanooga Tourism Co. CEO Barry White. "Great sports facilities help us attract new events and retain the events, like the NCAA softball national championship, which are already in our portfolio. In turn, Chattanoogans benefit by having well-equipped sports facilities nearby that their families can use."

Overall, tourism generates $1.7 billion in annual visitor spending in Hamilton County and saves local households an average of $1,205 in taxes each year. Sports tourism remains a strategic focus, supported by dedicated sales and event production teams.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. helped bring 102 sports events with 220,000 attendees to the area in 2024, including Ironman 70.3, Head of the Hooch rowing regatta, TSSAA Girls' Soccer State Championships, BlueCross Bowl TSSAA Football State Championships and the NJCAA Division III Softball Championship.

The sports facilities study, funded by a Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) grant, began in mid-2024. The June site visits represent the next phase of the assessment, which will evaluate existing tournament-ready facilities and recommend opportunities to enhance community assets and increase competitiveness in the national sports tourism market. Stakeholder meetings will be planned for later this year.

The study complements East Ridge's Camp Jordan Sports Facilities Feasibility Study and the City of Chattanooga's Parks and Outdoors Plan. Site visits will engage community stakeholders as consultants tour venues and assess development potential.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. drives economic and social prosperity by promoting and developing visitor experiences. The organization has maintained multiyear contracts with partners such as TSSAA, NCAA, IRONMAN, and youth sports operators, while continually recruiting new events to boost visitation and community impact.