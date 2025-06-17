Darrell Brackett Apprehended After Threatening Hamilton County Judges

Investigative Services Detectives responded on Monday to the Hamilton County Courthouse for a report of harassing phone calls. Detectives were provided numerous voicemails which were threatening in nature from an individual identified as Darrell Brackett. The threats were made against multiple judges.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause and applied for warrants to arrest Brackett. Warrants were obtained charging Brackett with the following:

four counts of harassment

four counts of aggravated stalking

four counts of terrorism

one count of retaliation for past actions against a judge

In a joint operation on Tuesday, HCSO Investigative Services detectives, Criminal Warrants detectives, and SWAT Team personnel, with the assistance of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, responded to Brackett’s residence on Poplar Street, NE, in Cleveland, and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “My office treats any threat against our citizens or elected officials seriously. For anyone to believe they can intimidate or threaten Hamilton County judges without swift and decisive action from law enforcement is not just reckless—it’s delusional. Let me be clear: You do not threaten a judge in this county and walk away without facing the consequences of those actions. Even if you live in another county, as in this case, we’ll still come get you and make sure you have your day in court.”

Brackett was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and booked on the aforementioned outstanding warrants.