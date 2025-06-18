Skyuka Hall Purchases Precept Ministries Facility, $11,750,000 Acquisition Will Double Number Of Students

Skyuka Hall, a dually accredited K-12 school "dedicated to providing individualized educational experiences for local students with learning differences and ADHD," has acquired property formerly owned by Precept Ministries.

Officials said the purchase was made "through the generosity of local donors. This transaction, valued at $11,750,000, will enable the high-impact school to more than double in size, from 120 students to 250 students, over the next five years.

The 38.5-acre property is on Noah Reid Road in East Brainerd.

Dr. Josh Yother, Head of School, Skyuka Hall. said, “This is so much more than just a relocation – it’s an unmatched opportunity to scale our impact to twice as many students and families across our community, proving to them and the world that all students, regardless of the way they learn, can achieve in school and in life.

“I would like to thank former Senator Bob Corker, Rick Pollard, and the many generous donors who have contributed, or will contribute, to this significant leap forward for our exceptional students. Their leadership and heart for our school helped make the difference.”

After four months of design work and eight months of renovation, Skyuka Hall will relocate from its current location next summer in time to begin the 2026-2027 school year in its new facility. Approximately $3.5 million remains to be raised to complete the renovation, which the school will need to finance without further philanthropic contributions, it was stated.

Dr. Yother said, “Skyuka Hall is honored to move into the former home of Precept Ministries, not only because it allows the school to expand and serve more students and families, but also because it enables the property to continue serving others in life-changing ways. God has blessed us tremendously with this opportunity, and we are excited and humbled to serve our community in bigger ways.”

Skyuka Hall was established in 2014 with eight full-time students in a business complex in Red Bank. Skyuka Hall is now "a dually accredited, K-12, independent school dedicated, equipped, and endorsed to exclusively provide individualized instruction for students with learning differences and ADHD."

The school shares the same dual accreditation, Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) and Cognia, as other leading institutions in the Chattanooga area, officials said.

Precept Ministries was long headed by Kay Arthur, who died recently. She and her husband, Jack Arthur, founded the ministry.

Officials said earlier that the property is fenced and gated with 94,519± square feet of multi-use office, distribution, production and living space. It includes four commercial buildings, one of which is an auditorium that can hold up to 250 people. The building at the east end of the campus is a fully operational TV/Radio broadcast center. The campus also has a 14,649± square foot warehouse.



The Kinser/Administration building is 37,365± square feet and has 29 offices, two conference rooms, five dining rooms, a banquet room and an operational commercial kitchen with two walk-in freezers.



The campus has three individual homes, along with two dorm houses.