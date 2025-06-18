County Commission Tables Controversial Plan Hamilton

The controversial and long-delayed Plan Hamilton is on hold once again.

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to table both options before the commission - the plan as written and a version with amendments from home builders and realtors.

Commissioner Joe Graham said it appeared that numerous issues related to the plan were still unresolved.

He said, "It is very important that we get this right. There are a lot of questions remaining. Neither one of the options is right or addresses all the issues."

Commissioner Graham said negotiations should continue on "the good, the bad and the ugly" of the proposals and for both sides to "reach compromises on a lot of things."

The motion to table was then approved by a majority of commissioners on both proposals.

Prior to the motion to table, Commissioner Chip Baker moved that for Area 7, that includes Signal Mountain and Walden, calculation of buildable acres be considered as net instead of gross. Gross includes the entire property. Net deducts such areas as community greenspace, detention ponds, etc.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley then asked that the Baker motion be changed to cover the entire county.

However, there was not a vote on the motion since it was decided to approve the table of Plan Hamilton.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioners Baker and Shipley sought to put the matter back on the table, which takes a two-thirds majority of those present.

Commissioner Baker said he and others had worked three and a half years on the plan. He said all areas of the county have different conditions related to building. He said, "Where I am we have rock and sewer and road problems."

He said, "I just want a fair process that will get this going again."

A vote took place with several commissioners having left the meeting.

The outcome was one vote short of taking it off the table. Voting no were Commissioners Graham, David Sharpe and Lee Helton.

Commissioner Helton said he had not been prepared to vote in favor of either of the proposals and said much work needed to be done. He said he had no doubt the matter will eventually be brought back for a vote.

He hit an effort, he said, "to slide" it back on the table with several commissioners missing.

Chairman Jeff Eversole retorted that Commissioner Helton knew of the hard work many in the community had put into the effort, and he said the Helton vote was "a slap in the face" to them.

Commissioner Sharpe said he was concerned that the plan makes no allowance for job growth. He also said to protect land and minimize sprawl it makes more sense to allow housing density.

Commissioner Graham also said he expects the plan to rise again. He said, "I don't think it's dead."

Officials said if all 11 commissioners are present at a future meeting it will take eight commissioners to put it back before the commission.

An overflow crowd had gathered at the County Courthouse for the showdown.

In other action, the commission approved the upcoming budget, which does not include a tax increase.